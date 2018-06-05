Things guys think when you ask them to go down on you

Are you going to reciprocate? This and more are some of the things running through his mind when you want him downtown.
However, below are some of the things going through his mind when you ask for a tongue wiggle downtown.
A woman's orgasm is more of a semicolon on the sentence of sex action, while a guy's is a period. But I wouldn't turn down a little bit of mouth action.
Why is 69ing not a valid option here? It's not weird. It's very useful and can make the sexual act more fun for us both.
It can be hard, but you're like a slippery eel when you're close to orgasm. It makes it tough to keep doing what I'm doing that makes you orgasm in the first place.
You tend to forget that when I'm down there and I'm going to need a water break at the 10-minute mark. Don't get mad at me. Hydration is important.
I have numb arms now and you know that about me. However, I'm getting way too turned on. Seriously, you better not fall asleep on me after this.