There gonorrhea is becoming resistant to antibiotics

I don’t mean to be the bearer of the bad news, but sometimes I have to be.

Here is something that you need to know about, during the average lifespan of an individual, there are chances that he will contact some STI somehow, somewhere.

The kicker here is that the person might not even know they have got it, these kinds of infections are known as asymptomatic infections, and they include infections such as HPV and herpes.

People who have this can live their lives not knowing that they have these STI, they are revealed when you go for medical check-ups, which is also one thing that you need to have frequently.

The truth is that a lot of STI once treated are okay, even the serious type of herpes can go unnoticed in patients. Now to the crux of the matter, recently the World Health Organisation (WHO) revealed something very important in a press release.

From the statement, after compiling data from about 77 countries, they have discovered that gonorrhea is evolving, becoming more resistant to antibiotics.

That’s just gangstar! This isn’t exactly new, this has been a thing for a while, but at a much slower rate. In 2015, a study also reported that attempts to thwart a resistant neisseria gonorrhoeae with standard antibiotic treatment is getting the kind of result desired.

The researchers studied some samples of the bacteria that has been taken across years and discovered that antibiotic ceftriaxone were becoming more and more ineffective as they become more popular.

This isn’t peculiar with gonorrhea, doctors also encounter the same thing with other antibiotics. When they’re administered, the bacteria start to evolve to defend themselves against the treatment.

This also means that we have to design new antibiotics to deal with this and also more importantly, you need to protect yourself.

Use protection in your sexual endeavors.