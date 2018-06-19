Pulse.ng logo
Go
The ultimate guide to World Cup sex rules

World Cup 2018 The ultimate guide to sex rules

For instance, Nigeria allows wives but not girlfriends. So " different strokes for different folks".

  • Published:
The ultimate guide to World Cup sex rules play

Sex and soccer.

(Celebrityblog)

All coaches have their own unique ways of trying to make their team successful.

But some coaches have also forced rules their players not only on-field tactics but also on their after-hours activities. According to some researchers who have found that sex is no physical damage to athletic performance, some coaches are not satisfied.

ALSO READ: 3 statements that can take your sex life to the next level

According to Quartz, they assumed teams that allowed girlfriends and wives to stay in or visit the players’ hotel rooms—as Italy has—and otherwise didn’t have an explicit ban allowed their players to have sex. Teams that put some light restrictions on sex—such as Spain and Germany, which only ban it on the night before a match—were considered to allow it.

Also, Germany coach, Joachim Low, has banned his players from having sex during this summer’s World Cup.

He doesn't want his players’ partners ruining his preparations in Russia, with players forced to ask for special permission to see their other halves and even their children.

But they will be banned from such contact during the tournament.

ALSO READ: 3 positions you need if he orgasms too quickly

Social media will also be prohibited for the likes of Mesut Ozil, Leroy Sane, Thomas Muller and Marco Reus.

According to Gazetta dello Sport, Low will, however, allow the holders to drink, to help boost team spirits, with the boss insisting: “The team is more important than the ego.”

As for Costa Rican players, they are banned from having sex until the second round or elimination.

Sarah Babs

Sarah Babs Is the Hot Pulse Reporter at Pulse. A graduate of History Education with a diploma in Mass Communication. Sarah is interested in fashion, writing, modeling, shoes, music, movies and swimming.

