Home > Hot! Pulse >

tattedupachay is covered in tattoos but we see luscious assets

Bringin' Sexy tattedupachay is covered in tattoos but we can see her luscious assets!

If you're into wildly inked girls, then she is right up your alley with a body that yearns to be admired and enjoyed.

  • Published:

Bringin' Sexy ThePrettyMesha is a seductive take-home-to-mama babe with a wicked behind!
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

You can follow her on Instagram, @tattedupachay

Author

Segun Odogwu

Segun Odogwu Hey! I'm just here to understudy the Oniranu himself, that depraved lunatic who thinks he can write what he likes. Don't worry he doesn't mind I talk about him like this. Twitter: SegunOdogwu

Top 3

1 Erotic Story/Crazy Lenny My escapade with Dami's mum! [Part 3]bullet
2 Erotic Story/Crazy Lenny My escapade with Dami's mum! [Part 2]bullet
3 Bringin’ Sexy Top 10 super exotic hottie so farbullet

Hot! Pulse

Erotic Story/Edymaniac The perverted Okafor and his step-mum, Mrs Oluchi
Erotic Story/Crazy Lenny My escapade with Dami's mum! [Part 4]
 
Erotic Story/Smoking Bass Niyi's brutal assault on Tara [Part 6]
Pulse List Top 10 erotic stories in 2017 so far