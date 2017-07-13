Tally :  Sanderson [Episode 17]

I don’t care.

I don’t care.

I mumbled this repeatedly to myself as I waxed every stray bit of hair from my body. As I exfoliated and moisturized. As I perfumed my body. As I made up my face expertly. As I slid into a slinky red dress. As I slipped into my favourite Jimmy Choos. As I sat in the cab on my way to the hotel.

I don’t care.

Then I saw him. Adeniyi McCarthy. He was in a slate grey suit, looking absolutely delicious.

I so fucking cared.

And as if he heard my reluctant thought, he looked up and into my eyes making me sigh out loud without meaning to.

The smile that broke out on his face made my heart skip a beat. I walked towards him on suddenly shaky legs.

‘Hey,’ He said.

‘Hey,’ I replied.

We sat and stared into each other’s eyes until the waiter came round to take our orders. As we drank and ate, we talked about everything and nothing. Our pact to stick to our Rules seemed to have been forgotten. We were talking like long lost friends but the tension was still there.

We lingered over chocolate mousse, until he quietly said, ‘I can book a room here, if you like. I miss you. I miss being with you and in you.’

I stared at him in silence, taking in the beauty of his face. All my self-esteem, all my fear, all my worries and sorrow faded away. I was going to worry about the potential emotional backlash another day. I missed him being in me too. I needed him to fuck me into oblivion.

‘No need to waste money…even though you do have the money to waste,’ I added with a giggle. ‘We can go back to mine.’

‘Oh.’ He raised his eyebrows before smiling. He quickly got the bill and we left the hotel, holding hands as we went to get a cab to take us back to mine.

Once we got there, I turned to meet him, ‘would you like some tea or coffee?’

‘How very British,’ he murmured before pulling me to him to kiss me. He moulded my lips with his gently. Softly. Kissing my upper then my lower lip, sucking them into his mouth and nibbling before soothing the tiny bites with his tongue.

He used his thumb to press on my jaw a little, making me open my mouth. With a smile against my lips, he stroked my tongue with his then sucked my tongue into his mouth. I stood up on tiptoes to kiss him some more. His kisses alone were getting me soaked and I could not help but press against him.

He held me close to him, walking me backwards till I got to the sofa. He walked round till he was sitting down then sat me astride on him, my dress around my hips. He stroked my legs from knees to thighs and back as he kept on kissing me. I was lost in his kiss and his touch.

‘I’ve missed you so much, Amara Nnechi.’ He whispered against me as his kiss became more frantic. He was practically eating into me.

I dished back as hard as he gave. ‘I’ve missed you too, Adeniyi McCarthy.’

‘I need you. I need to make love to you. I can’t just fuck you tonight, Amara. I need to imprint on you. Will you let me?’ He held my face and stared into my eyes as he delivered this statement.

I searched his eyes, mine widened in shock at his words. This was… I didn’t expect… I opened my mouth to say as much but the word that came out was,

‘Yes.’