Tally :  Rules [Episode 14]

I looked at my phone vibrating for the umpteenth time and I squeezed my eyes shut for a second then looked back at my computer screen.

Adeniyi had been calling and messaging me non-stop and I had not responded. I had nothing to say. I didn’t know what to do. I knew I was acting childish but there simply was no point picking up or replying when my brain was a big fat blank when it came to him.

I shook my head as if I could clear the cobwebs from my brain and focused, or tried to on the financial model in front of me. It was bad enough that Adeniyi invaded my thoughts and my nights but I could not allow him invade my work space; this was my damn bread and butter!

Later that night, I was sat in front of the telly watching Harry Potter for the tenth or so time. As I sipped from a glass of wine, a bowl of caramel popcorn on my lap, I felt my phone vibrate again. I looked at it and saw Adeniyi’s name and I cut the phone off. About five seconds later, my phone began vibrating once more. I winced slightly, about to cut it off again and I saw it was Crown, my gateman.

‘Hello? What is it?’ I asked.

‘Madam, sorry for disturb but one man dey gate talk say na your friend.’ Crown replied in his somewhat squeaky voice.

‘Wetin be ‘im name?’ I replied, already knowing who it was.

‘Im talk say na Mr. Mac…Mr… Oga, wetin you talk say your name be again?’ He called out.

I quickly said, ‘Yes, I know who it is. Tell him I am unavailable.’ And with that, I cut the phone, my heart pounding. Fuck! Now he knew for sure that I was at home.

I got a text on my phone and I looked down in trepidation,

“I don’t know what game it is you’re playing but it’s very immature of you. The least you can do is tell me to my face to fuck off. I’m too old for this crap. Come out and let’s discuss this like adults. I’m not leaving here, Amara.”

Oh Jesus, Mary and Joseph.

I quickly dropped my glass of wine on the coffee table, missing the coaster and not caring. A first for my slightly OCD self. I dumped the popcorn next to it and dashed into my room, forgetting my beloved Ron Weasley. Soon, I was removing my ratty bubu and throwing on a maxi dress, spraying deodorant in my pits and packing my unruly fro into a bun. I brushed my teeth, scraped my tongue and gargled with Listerine. Then popped a tic tac into my mouth for good measure. Spraying some perfume into the air, I walked through it. Then dabbed a bit on my wrists and neck. I took a deep, fortifying breath and exhaled loudly. Okay. I was ready to meet him.

I walked out of my flat, then out of the compound to the Prado idling quietly, its engine a smooth purr.

‘Hello Adeniyi,’ I was shocked and proud at how steady my voice was as I slid into the passenger seat and turned to face him.

He stared at me, his eyes stormy then grabbed my face suddenly and kissed me. I sat stunned for half a second, then turned limp as I kissed him back. Our lips, teeth and tongue clashed furiously, each person struggling for dominance. Our lips missing the shape of the others and practically fusing in rhapsody at the reconnection.

‘Fuck!’ He whispered against my lips. ‘Why are you doing this to me, Amara? Why are you being so goddamn cruel!?’ He kissed me again when he said this and I kissed him back for a few seconds, unable to help myself.

Then I remembered and stopped. ‘No.’ I pushed him away from me, both of us separating and sitting at far ends, breathing heavily and staring at each other.

‘No, Adeniyi. I can’t.’

‘You can’t what!?’ He yelled.

I jumped, startled. I had never seen him so rattled or heard him raise his voice before.

‘You can’t keep doing this, Amara! I’m not a fucking yoyo. You’re blowing hot and cold all the damn time and I don’t even know what to do. Stop playing with my head, little girl!’

‘Then go back to your perfect wife and perfect marriage and leave me the hell alone if you’re so fucked up then.’ I yelled back.

‘You think I don’t want to do that? Do you think I don’t have girls begging? Willing to drop their panties at the crook of my finger? But you have this sort of….hold on me. I don’t know why? It’s the only reason I’m still here. The only reason I still call and text even when you ignore me like no one has ever done before in my entire existence.’ He raised a hand to stroke my cheek, his voice suddenly gentled, ‘The only reason I wish your voice was the first I heard in the morning and the last I heard at night.’

Oh Jesus. This was sounding like a declaration of…

‘Don’t do this, Adeniyi. Don’t start down this road. Don’t make me feel more, knowing that this is not going anywhere. Don’t do this to me. I can’t…I can’t deal.’ My voice broke at the last word as I batted my eyelids furiously to stop tears from coming out. His hands went round me almost immediately and he hugged me to him. Hard.

‘Fuck!’ He whispered again. He stroked my bun and just breathed me in, ‘You smell nice, by the way. Like you got all primped just for me.’

I laughed brokenly into his shoulder, snorting so hard I sounded like a pig. This broke the tension a bit.

He released me and I leaned back into my side of the car.

After a few minutes of him staring blankly at the windscreen, he said quietly. His voice like a machine gun, ‘Fine. We’ll play by some rules. No phone calls or texts about how our day went or anything personal. Just booty calls. Nothing else. I’d rather we didn’t do it this way but even if I could force my emotions out of it, I’m not going to cheat myself out of your cunt. It sucks me in and I can’t let that go right now. And I know how you feel about my mouth and my cock so there’s no point denying it.’

I nodded at this, blushing a bit.

‘So yes, booty calls. No pickups. No coming to your house. I text you what hotel to meet me at and you come there. We fuck…we fuck like fucking rabbits and I leave. I’ll pay for the night so it’s up to you to stay or go back home. Please don’t think of it as you being a prostitute or anything. This is just mutual satisfaction. It is what you want at the end of the day, yes?’ He looked at me, seeming like he was holding his breath. Like he wanted me to disagree with him.

But I nodded, my heart breaking inside.

His eyes hardened and he nodded too. ‘Great. I guess I’ll be seeing you later then. Wait for my text. The days you can’t make it, suggest other dates. Something we both will be satisfied with.’

I nodded again and he stared at me. Then blinked. Then inclined his head like he wanted me to leave his car, a smirk on his face.

I quietly opened the door and hopped out, before walking briskly to my gate. His car sped off the minute I got out of it and I closed my eyes, my heart splintering. He had never driven off before making sure I got into my house safely.

It had begun.

It was what I wanted, wasn’t it?

