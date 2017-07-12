Tally :  Radio silence [Episode 16]

I decided to take a break from the office and planned a ten-day vacation. I needed to be away from it all. Work, my friends and their relentless phone calls. And Adeniyi. Who I had yet to hear from since our talk.

Before you could say ‘McCarthy,’ I was on a hastily booked flight to London. I spent the first three days going on walks, cooking up a storm, catching up on shows on Netflix, and generally relaxing. It was bliss to not have to think about anything back in Nigeria.

Little did I know it was for a short while.

I had just come back from another long walk when I heard my phone beep.

“Let’s meet at the George tonight.”

It was Adeniyi.

I typed with relish:

“Can’t. Out of the country. Raincheck?”

“Where are you?”

I shook my head with a snort and dropped the phone on the sofa without replying, and went about prepping for lunch. I didn’t hear my phone beep again and a part of me was relieved, but a larger part was disappointed that he had not pursued his line of questioning.

The next day, I woke up to see a message from an old university friend asking me to come round for drinks at hers. I was delighted. Truth be told, I had started getting bored just sitting at home playing at being a homebody. I primped and tweaked, making sure I looked smashing before heading to hers. It was a full-blown party when I got there and I was glad to get drunk with the lot of them, even sneaking in a cheeky kiss with some random hot white man.

I stumbled back to my house from the cab with the man I had picked up from the party, holding my head with one hand as I fought the nausea threatening to spew. As I fumbled with the key to my flat, I heard my phone beep and rummaged in my bag for the phone, giggling drunkenly as he kissed on my neck.

‘Stop it, I’m looking for my phone.’ I squealed as he licked my ears and sucked on them. I found my phone and unlocked it after two tries, panting as he began to fondle my breasts.

“I’m in London. Sanderson tomorrow? 7pm?”

I stood upright in shock, pushing the guy away accidentally. Adeniyi was here! How did he know I was here too? The alcoholic haze cleared from my eyes sharply.

‘You need to go.’ I said woodenly to the handsome stranger.

He looked confused. ‘Go? But we just got here. I wanted to eat you out… I did promise, remember?’

I turned to look at him blankly. ‘Well, I’ve changed my mind, I’m sorry. Please leave.’

He glared at me and spat out, ‘Fucking cocktease,’ before stomping off.

I didn’t care about his insult. All I cared about was Adeniyi, him being here, and our meeting tomorrow because I was definitely going to meet him.

I typed back:

“I’ll be the one in the red dress.”

Read previous episodes of TALLY HERE