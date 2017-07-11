Tally :  Nonye's call [Episode 15]

It was 10.30pm on a Wednesday and I was the only one in the office trying to meet a 12pm Thursday deadline. As I practically tore my hair from my scalp in pure frustration, I heard my phone give a shrill ring and scowled…until I saw it was Nonye ringing.

I picked up with a, ‘thank God it’s you. Please, tell me something great so that I don’t think of quitting my job for the thousandth time.’

All I heard were deep, racking sobs emanating from the phone. I quickly sat up and saved the document before focusing on my phone. ‘Nonye? Nonye, what’s the problem? Please tell me. Stop crying, please. You’re scaring me.’

As she sobbed and wept, I could only make out two words: ‘Cheated’ and ‘Me.’

‘What??? You cheated on Ikenna?’ I exclaimed.

‘No! He cheated on meeeeeeeee.’ She wailed then continued sobbing.

‘Ahhhh, fuck. Okay, I’m on my way now. It’ll be fine, hunnay. I’m coming now.’ I cut the phone and packed up my bag and laptop, running to the car.

I drove like a maniac to her house then parked haphazardly before rushing to bang on her front door. She opened the door and I stopped for a second to take in the mess in front of me. Her eyes were swollen and bits of tissue were stuck to her cheeks and nose. She saw me and broke into fresh tears.

‘Oh my baby,’ I crooned as I hugged her tightly and shut the door behind me. ‘Oya, stop crying now. How do you even know he was cheating on you? I’m sure it was one stupid jealous bitch that called to just cause you unnecessary pain.’

‘If only,’ Nonye sighed, hiccupping. ‘I saw messages on his phone when he was in the bathroom. I know I know, you told me to stop snooping but he had been acting suspicious for a few weeks and I just had to check. See the messages, Amara! They were explicit. The type of stuff he used to send me before Ifunanya. I was not only pained at the fact that he was cheating on me, but the fact that he doesn’t share these thoughts with me. I am now like his sister! Where did I go wrong?’ She began crying again.

I made the mistake of rolling my eyes and she caught me. ‘Oh. Am I boring you? Why did you come then?’ She snapped.

‘Noooo. No, Nonye, don’t say that!’ I rushed to pacify her. ‘I only did that because what you’re complaining about is something that can be rectified. It’s a two-way street. You need to start sending him messages like that too. You don’t have any proof that he was fucking someone else. You just have raunchy flirty text messages. You need to seize your man from all these girls. Trust me, I know how this is. So stop pitying yourself and get your man back, that’s all.’

‘It’s easy for you to say that. You’re single. You don’t know how stressful it can be for a married woman. If it was that easy, don’t you think I would have done that? Anyway, you’ve always been the unemotional one, which is why you can’t see how difficult this is.’ She snapped bitterly.

I was taken aback. Where was all this coming from? All this vitriol?

‘Nonye. What is this? I get that you’re upset and I am here and want to be here for you but you can’t use me as a punching bag for your husband’s indiscretions.’ I said this calmly.

‘Indiscretions? Sure. Of course you’ll take his side. I mean, you’re a married man’s side chick so of course you understand his own point of view.’ She spat.

There was silence as we both stared at each other. She in shock at what she had said and me in total pain from the fact that my best friend was throwing this in my face.

‘Oh wow.’ I breathed. Then laughed, although it came out brokenly. ‘Oh wow. Now I know how you truly feel.’

‘I’m sorry, Amara! I don’t know what came over me. Please….’

‘Oh no, it’s fine.’ I took a step back as she took a step forward towards me. ‘I think I’m going to call Temitayo cuz that’s who I think you need right now. She’ll understand this better. I’m just going to…yeah. Uhm, take care. Sorry again about Ikenna. Uhm…’ I grabbed my bag and walked backwards to the door before opening and rushing to my car blindly.