Susan and her insatiable appetite for sex erotica

It was a sunny and beautiful day. We were both happy about graduation and we wanted to celebrate, so we decided to visit Abuja to have a fun filled mini-sexcapade-vacation.

Susan my university girlfriend had an unquenchable appetite for sex. Thus, an hour before going to the airport to catch a flight to Abuja earlier in the year, we had sex and by the time we were boarding, she already wanted more.

Typically, we checked out the airplane's restroom, but we saw that it was looking too uncomfortable for a mid-air sexual pleasure.

As fearless as my gal could be, she asked a flight attendant shortly after takeoff and ordered some sheets. Then she wrapped the burgundy blanket on my laps, slipped her hand under the sheets, brought out my dick, and stroked me to erection.

We were seated in a three-seat row and sussy as I always call her was seated by the window, with me in the middle and a middle-aged man sitting near the path, but we didn't realize because of what was going on.

Sussy kept stroking me slowly so as not to raise eyebrows, she whispered softly in my ear " I want to make you come". And to me, it was weird sitting next to a total stranger, and it was really hard trying to hold back my silent moans and heavy breathing as it kept increasing.

At this point, I wanted to do some ass grabbing, eat her pussy up and put my finger inside her to find her g-spot. Susan continued stimulating me and i wanted to pay her back and watch her beg for me to slide my dick inside her.

But i was having fun even though i didn't want her to stop. It was amazingly hot to do something so courageous out in the open. After about an hour, I came, was really happy and couldn't wipe off the grin on my face. It was an innocent erotic hand job i will never forget so soon.