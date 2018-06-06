Surprising signs he doesn't know how to eat it right

He has refused to ask you for directions when he lost his way down there.
Below are some other interesting signs he needs help through the clitoral eating journey which is a long road to an orgasmic explosion.
If he just wants to switch to the part where the D enters the V which is the favourite part of a lot of people. He seems to really rush through things, like a kid rushing icecream.
ALSO READ: 5 interesting reasons why receiving it is the best
He starts moving his tongue side-to-side instead of in circles when you were actually enjoying the circling. You practically scream at him to not stop, but it's too late and you've lost that loving feeling.
This is a stupid reason unless he has some kind of oral sex issue. If he truly loves you, he should be able to go down on you without stress. Also, if this excuse keeps coming up, it might mean he doesn't know how to do it and you will have to guide him through the clitoral monument.
Poking never feels good, regardless of the part of the body you're poking and he keeps bouncing around on the mattress like a fish because he can't lie down right and it's really taking you out of the moment.
ALSO READ: Interesting things you should know before you go ass eating
No matter how he tries t make it sound sexy like "What do you like?" But he basically looked down at your vulva like it was a nest of wires attached to a ticking time bomb and he desperately needs help.