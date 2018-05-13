Home > Hot! Pulse >

Simple sex positions for the extremely lazy

So if you're going to be a lazy lover, at least be a gentleman. Try the edge of the bed.

  • Published:
(thegrapevine)

Sex could be a hardcore erotic workout, it can be a quickie or a really wild BDSM. So whichever one works for you, lazy sex is a real thing made possible by lazy sex positions, however, we are not saying there's something wrong with it.

But if you want something less stressful without the hard thrusting and hopping up and down kind of sex, below are 3 erotic lazy positions that could do the trick.

1. The lazy ass dog

Just like the doggy style, you lay on your woman and shove your whole body back and forth while she calmly anticipates underneath. However, all the skin-on-skin contact is pretty great for both partners and there’s nothing better than a warm human body.

Simple sex positions for the lazy play

The lazy ass dog

(Ukaskmen)

 

2. Amazing lean dog

You lean your partner over a table and taking her from behind requires work from her end too, but allows the guy to go about sexy times while literally just standing there. So If you’re leaning your girl over a bathroom sink, it probably won’t be the best for her. If you're going to be a lazy lover, at least be a gentleman and try the bed edge.

Simple sex positions for the lazy play

Amazing lean dog

(Ukaskmen)

 

3. Cuddly buddies

Just like the spooning position, you cuddle your partner from behind and this later become a full-blown cuddle sex. Cuddling naturally is super sexy especially with someone you truly like, so imagine adding sex to the equation, we know right - super banging-cuddly sex!

Simple sex positions for the lazy play

Cuddly buddies

(Ukaskmen)

 

