Sexy bodies we want in 2018- ESPN

Body Goals! Zlatan Ibrahimovic, others go nude for ESPN Magazine

Take a look at the ESPN's Magazine's athletic form, where athletes like Zlatan Ibrahimovic aren't afraid to bare it all.

Sexy bodies we want in 2018- ESPN play

Jerry Rice

(ESPN)
The ESPN Body Issue is an annual shoot all about athletes stripping down and showing off their sexiness for the camera.

According to ESPN, this year's Body issue will feature New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley; Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon; Seattle Storm teammates Breanna Stewart and Sue Bird, U.S. soccer star Megan Rapinoe, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Crystal Dunn, Jerry Rice and other hot bodied athletes.

Below are steamy photos of the athletes.

1. Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, others go nude for ESPN Magazine play

Zlatan Ibrahimovic

(ESPN)

 

2. Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe

Sexy bodies we want in 2018- ESPN play

Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe

(ESPN)

3. Saquon Barkley

Sexy bodies we want in 2018- ESPN play

Saquon Barkley

(ESPN)

4. Tori Bowie

Sexy bodies we want in 2018- ESPN play

Tori Bowie

(ESPN)

For most athletes, doing the Body Issue is bigger than looking at an athlete's body. It's more about the story they are telling of overcoming their fear of doing it.

5. Lauren Chamberlain

Sexy bodies we want in 2018- ESPN play

Lauren Chamberlain

(ESPN)

6. Jessie Diggins

Sexy bodies we want in 2018- ESPN play

Jessie Diggins

(ESPN)

7. Crystal Dunn

Sexy bodies we want in 2018- ESPN play

Crystal Dunn

(ESPN)

8. Charlotte flair

Sexy bodies we want in 2018- ESPN play

Charlotte Flair

(ESPN)

9. Dallas Keuchel

Sexy bodies we want in 2018- ESPN play

Dallas Keuchel

(ESPN)

And for others, it's actually the fear of being naked in front of others and a fear of being judged.

10. Greg Norman

Sexy bodies we want in 2018- ESPN play

Greg Normal

(ESPN)

11. Yasiel Puig

Sexy bodies we want in 2018- ESPN play

Yasiel puig

(ESPN)

12. Adam Rippon

Sexy bodies we want in 2018- ESPN play

Adam Rippon

(ESPN)

13. Breanna Stewart

Sexy bodies we want in 2018- ESPN play

Breanna Stewart

(ESPN)

14. Karl-Anthony Towns

Sexy bodies we want in 2018- ESPN play

Karl-Anthony Towns

(ESPN)
 

