Sexy bodies we want in 2018- ESPN

Take a look at the ESPN's Magazine's athletic form, where athletes like Zlatan Ibrahimovic aren't afraid to bare it all.
According to ESPN, this year's Body issue will feature New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley; Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon; Seattle Storm teammates Breanna Stewart and Sue Bird, U.S. soccer star Megan Rapinoe, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Crystal Dunn, Jerry Rice and other hot bodied athletes.
Below are steamy photos of the athletes.
For most athletes, doing the Body Issue is bigger than looking at an athlete's body. It's more about the story they are telling of overcoming their fear of doing it.
And for others, it's actually the fear of being naked in front of others and a fear of being judged.