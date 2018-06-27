Sexy bodies we want in 2018- ESPN

news

The ESPN Body Issue is an annual shoot all about athletes stripping down and showing off their sexiness for the camera.

According to ESPN, this year's Body issue will feature New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley; Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon; Seattle Storm teammates Breanna Stewart and Sue Bird, U.S. soccer star Megan Rapinoe, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Crystal Dunn, Jerry Rice and other hot bodied athletes.

Below are steamy photos of the athletes.

1. Zlatan Ibrahimovic

2. Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe

3. Saquon Barkley

4. Tori Bowie

For most athletes, doing the Body Issue is bigger than looking at an athlete's body. It's more about the story they are telling of overcoming their fear of doing it.

5. Lauren Chamberlain

6. Jessie Diggins

7. Crystal Dunn

8. Charlotte flair

9. Dallas Keuchel

And for others, it's actually the fear of being naked in front of others and a fear of being judged.

10. Greg Norman

11. Yasiel Puig

12. Adam Rippon

13. Breanna Stewart

14. Karl-Anthony Towns