Reasons masturbating should be part of your self-care routine

When you orgasm, your body releases prolactin, a relaxation hormone, and serotonin, a happiness hormone, so it's totally normal and healthy to masturbate but still, a lot of women shy away from solo sessions.

So if you're one of those women, you're missing out on more than just orgasms on demand. See why you should be helping yourself below.

1. Masturbation can improve your sex life

Before you can regularly get off with another person, you need to know what works for you. Run your hands down your body, take time for yourself, and see what makes you feel good. By figuring out what gets you going, you’ll not only be able to get some solo pleasure but also help your partner understand what makes you happy.

2. Masturbation can relieve period cramps

While involving in sex before your period might be a little messy, solo sessions are easy and they have some natural pain-relieving benefits. When you have an orgasm, the uterus contracts, which causes the blood to come out faster and allow you to be less crampy.

3. It can get your orgasms heightened

Masturbating does expand your orgasmic potential. So for women who struggle to have orgasms with or without their partner, it teaches you how to have an orgasm and increases your own sexual awareness. However, the key is taking time to get to know your body and what really turns you on.

4. You can become more confident

Just when you feel in control of your body and sexuality, it gives you more self-esteem in the bedroom. And that confidence doesn’t just stay between the sheets it can actually carry over into all aspects of your life.

5. It does feel really good

The primary benefit of masturbation is to feel really good. So if you're still feeling a little lost when it comes to what to do down there, just remember there's no universal technique. You can start slow and gently explore surrounding areas like the labia with a light, two-finger touch. All it takes is a bit of body exploration, and you'll be a master of masturbation in no time.