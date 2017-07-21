Pulse List! Top 5 sex articles in 2017 so far

5. Becoming Mr. Incredible! There is a link between regular sex and being smart

Regular sex has been linked with so many things, good things as well. Now, it has been found to make you smarter.

4. A Helping Hand! 5 reasons why masturbation is crazy good for guys

It maybe a taboo to talk about it, but it's like snake oil. It does everything to make you feel better asides crediting your account.

3. Mother Of All Inventions! The blowjob robot has arrived! It’ll never say no

This takes the term on demand to another level, an inventor has looked into the problem of getting blowjobs, and created a robot that can give it anytime.

2. You Lose, Game Over! 4 things that make women turn down sex

As guys, we all know as sure as it seems sex is, it's never a 100 per cent certain. In looking out for our own kind. Here are the top mistakes men make

1. The Secret To Long Life! Another 5 reasons why you should jerk off today!

Masturbation will prolong your life, reduce your risk from STDs, and make you look younger than your age. A lot of advantages in it.