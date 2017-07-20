Pulse List! Top 10 erotic stories in 2017 so far

During the course of the year, we have been publishing erotic stories that we see you’ve enjoyed. These are the top 10 that you’ve liked the most so far.

10. Mrs. Chika, my favorite 'teacher'[Part 4]

Lenny's lust for his teacher is about to become a reality in what seem to be an accidental spill during their private session.

9. 'Servicing' the landlady [Part 2]

Lenny is in school, now working part time but he's having issues paying up his rent to his very sexy landlady. Will he pay for it in kind?

8. Laura, my sexy difficult manager [Part 2]

Edy is about to be fired for standing up to his manager but he'll make sure, he doesn't go down on the job alone.

7. Home alone with madam's nephew

Papa Doris has been dealing with Grace for a while but a very pleasant visitor just arrived, Matthew is everyone's favorite who is introducing her to something new.

6. Servicing' the landlady [Part 1]

Lenny is in school, now working part time but he's having issues paying up his rent to his very sexy landlady. Will he pay for it in kind?

5. Papa Kolade's big cassava [Part 2]

After their first unforgettable encounter, they haven't had time for a rematch until today when he called in sick at work, and the corper was watching them.

4. Papa Kolade's big cassava

After tasting Oga Danny for over a month, Grace is bored but then Mama Kolade travels to the village leaving her with the cassava she's been craving.

3. Asanwa Baby!

Grace is a young extremely endowed house-girl living in a "Face-Me-I-Face-You" compound, her inner slut is always on the prowl.

2. The midnight romp with Corper

As Grace left Papa Kolade's room, afraid that her secret will leak. She had to succumb to the request of the corper in the compound. Read what happened.

1. The bathroom episode with Oga corper

After dominating Grace in the night, he has barged into her while she was locking the door of the bathroom next morning.