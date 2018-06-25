Professional ways to help him last longer in bed

news

Being early or quick is clearly effective in most areas in life, like reading or running…but not in sex.

In fact, if you've ever had sex with a guy who finishes too quickly, you know how much of a spoiler it can be for both of you. So to be fair, the average duration of penetrative sex is estimated to be in the range of three to six minutes.

Below are a few things you can do to help your guy hold out so you can both last longer in bed and reach the finish line.

1. Try a pregame

Before having sex, make masturbation part of your foreplay. Tell him you want him to watch you touch yourself, he will love it. Plus, it will help you get a head start and close the orgasm gap so that you're both on the same page once you’re having sex.

2. The squeeze technique

Have your guy pull out when things start to get intense for him and squeeze the head of his penis. You don’t have to do it really hard, but just before he feels like he’s going to come, take a pause, and firmly put pressure on the shaft of his penis with your thumb and forefinger. The squeezing can help delay ejaculation, so you two can keep at it longer.

3. Try switching positions

Most guys know when they’re about to orgasm, so have yours switch positions when he feels like he’s getting close.

You can usually feel your partner’s testicles tightening and lifting more significantly as he approaches orgasm. Moving at this pace, or faster, and with a predictable rhythm can cause him to orgasm, so slowing down or changing up the rhythm can potentially delay orgasm.

4. Take a break

While having sex, have the man pull out and rub his chest or kiss a bit, essentially calming down the excitement. This actually brings a much longer experience, which breeds deeper intimacy.

5. Encourage him to do pelvic floor exercises

Encourage your guy to do some daily exercises while he’s sitting at his desk at work. He basically just has to squeeze the muscles between his tailbone and genitals.