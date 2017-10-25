Home > Hot! Pulse >

PrissyBlaire is so sexy, she should be called Queen Endowed!

Bringin' Sexy PrissyBlaire is so sexy, she should be called Queen Endowed!

Prissy is a model and designer. In my opinion, she is the design. Strikingly beautiful with a body that makes men stare and drool.

  • Published:

Related Articles

Bringin' Sexy IamVanityReign is dark, lovely and has a great ass!
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

You can follow her on Instagram, @prissyblaire

Author

Segun Odogwu

Segun Odogwu Hey! I'm just here to understudy the Oniranu himself, that depraved lunatic who thinks he can write what he likes. Don't worry he doesn't mind I talk about him like this. Twitter: SegunOdogwu

Top 3

1 Erotic Story/Crazy Lenny Lenny's insatiable boner for Oga's wife [Part 4]bullet
2 Erotic Story/Crazy Lenny Lenny's insatiable boner for Oga's wife [Part 3]bullet
3 Erotic Story/Edymaniac Keeping up with the adventures of slutty...bullet

Hot! Pulse

Erotic Story/Mae Wilde Dangerous Addiction [Episode 19]
Erotic Story/Mae Wilde The Conquest [Episode 21]
Erotic Story/Crazy Lenny Lenny's insatiable boner for Oga's wife [Part 5]
Pulse Vixen Of The Week Victoria Nwobodo