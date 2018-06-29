Oral sex positions that make it easy for you to have an orgasm

news

Penetration is not the easiest route to an orgasm for most women.

The direct clitoral stimulation oral offers one benefit which results in extra wetness, and then there's the physical comfort of getting rather than giving. No wonder so many women love it and why their partners love doing it.

Oral sex involves both indirect and direct clitoral stimulation. Here, are 3 tips to add to your bedroom rotation.

1. Reclining back on the bed

Lying on your back while your partner's head is between your legs is 100% about your pleasure and you can close your eyes and draw up a fantasy, as well as hold your partner's head to feel more connected.

2. Propped up by a pillow

Good sex and oral sex are all about the angles. Certain positions give you more direct clitoral stimulation. And you can switch things up by putting a pillow under your butt. That tilts your pelvis, giving your partner more access to your vulva, clitoris, and vagina. It may even be more comfortable for him too, so he can go on for as long as you want him to.

3. On all fours

Get into the doggy-style position and hover a few inches above your partner’s face, your legs either spread or tight together. This allows you to move closer or further away and shift the sense of pressure you may feel from their tongue.