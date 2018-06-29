Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Hot! Pulse >

Oral sex positions that make it easy for you to have an orgasm

Cunnilingus Oral sex positions that make it easy for you to have an orgasm

Use these foreplay moves for the main event.

  • Published:
Oral sex positions that make it easy for you to have an orgasm play

Lick till she orgasms.

(Self)

Related Articles

Sex 5 positions everyone should try in their lifetime
Sex 5 tips to make 69 position a mind-blowing session
The Big D 3 best positions for huge penises
Coitus One-minute fix that will lead to better sex instantly
Sex Feeling stressed? Try these 3 best positions
Sex 3 positions for every room in the house
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Penetration is not the easiest route to an orgasm for most women.

The direct clitoral stimulation oral offers one benefit which results in extra wetness, and then there's the physical comfort of getting rather than giving. No wonder so many women love it and why their partners love doing it.

Oral sex involves both indirect and direct clitoral stimulation. Here, are 3 tips to add to your bedroom rotation.

ALSO READ: 3 positions that make doggy style more intimate

1. Reclining back on the bed

Lying on your back while your partner's head is between your legs is 100% about your pleasure and you can close your eyes and draw up a fantasy, as well as hold your partner's head to feel more connected.

2. Propped up by a pillow

 Good sex and oral sex are all about the angles. Certain positions give you more direct clitoral stimulation. And you can switch things up by putting a pillow under your butt. That tilts your pelvis, giving your partner more access to your vulva, clitoris, and vagina. It may even be more comfortable for him too, so he can go on for as long as you want him to.

ALSO READ: 11 different types of orgasms and here's how to have them

3. On all fours

Get into the doggy-style position and hover a few inches above your partner’s face, your legs either spread or tight together. This allows you to move closer or further away and shift the sense of pressure you may feel from their tongue.

Author

Sarah Babs

Sarah Babs Is the Hot Pulse Reporter at Pulse. A graduate of History Education with a diploma in Mass Communication. Sarah is interested in fashion, writing, modeling, shoes, music, movies and swimming.

Top 3

1 Sex 5 tips to make 69 position a mind-blowing sessionbullet
2 Climax Techniques that can restore your orgasmbullet
3 Sex 5 positions everyone should try in their lifetimebullet

Hot! Pulse

3 positions that make doggy style more intimate
Sex 3 positions that make doggy style more intimate
11 different types of orgasms and here's how to have them
Climax 11 different types of orgasms and here's how to have them
Things to know if you want to make cowgirl position much better
Sex Things to know if you want to make cowgirl position much better
Things that can change the way your vajay-jay smells
Vagina Things that can change the way your vajay-jay smells