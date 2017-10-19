Niyi's brutal assault on Tara [Part 13]

It was while I was in the backseat of a cab back to the hospital that the full weight of my current situation hit me.

First, I had just had killed someone. Directly or indirectly, afterall I was the one who had gone for revenge. I was the one who had arranged guys to go pick them up and ‘treat their fuckup’, so one way or another, I was a murderer, right?

Who was I even asking? But that was besides the point, the point now was I was not feeling any sort of remorse. Was I not meant to be having some form of mini heart attack or having a really bad mood?

Nah, I was actually smiling as the cab made its way through usual Lagos afternoon traffic. Then, I remembered what I was going to face, Eva’s mum and now the bad mood I ws looking for came about.

How was it that I was more concerned about facing Eva’s mum than the fact that I had just killed someone? It felt very weird to me, one of those occasions I wish I could go have a few sessions with a shrink but then again this is Nigeria. That is simply the first step to admitting you are mad. I decided to be my own shrink.

Maybe the reason I was so scared to face Eva’s mum was because I did not know or have any words I could possibly say to comfort her. What do you say to someone who just lost her beloved daughter in such a manner? ‘I am sorry’

‘Take heart’

‘God knows best’

‘It is the will of God’

???

Even I did not believe in all these so why say to someone I have always felt close to? With the way my heart was beating, I knew the truth I was afraid to admit to myself. I was afraid to face Eva’s mum simply because I did not want to feel pain. I had not really dealt with the death of Eva, I had just gone for blood. In between spending time with Lauren and going after those bastards, I had not sat down to fully allow the pain of her death hit me.

Was I scared of? That my heart probably could not take it. I had felt pain before, real pain when I had my first heartbreak. I could say that has been the only point in my life that I had felt anything so real.

The pain was so excruciating that I would stay rolling around on my bed, looking for tears but nothing would come forth. I would got three, four days without food but still felt no physical hunger.

All I felt was the pain in my chest and between all these, no one noticed a thing. I would step out of my room with a smile still on my face and interact with everyone as normal.

Or maybe they did notice and just did not know how to get to me? I have never exactly been the most open person to talk to when it came to emotions and feelings. It had taken me over three weeks to get past the pain and a few more months to fully recover.

So maybe that was what I was afraid of right now, the thought of seeing Eva’s mum and letting that pain take over me this time. I was not so sure I would be the same person once I got out of it.

Especially not now that I had become a murderer. I rubbed my eyes as the cab pulled up to the hospital. I heaved and sighed as I took out my wallet and paid the driver. I got out and stood, looking at the hospital wondering what I would become by the time I was stepping out it.

Or what if I was giving myself the wrong diagnosis? I was just test running myself as a shrink afterall. Na, I was spot on in my assessment, I was afraid of pain.

I put a hand in my pocket and walked into the hospital. The waiting area was quite scanty compared to the morning when I had showed up. There were two nurses behind a desk gisting on duty and three other people seated on the chairs around the room. Tolu was nowhere in sight, she was obviously with Eva’s mum.

I recognized one of the nurses and just nodded at her, she smiled and nodded back. I was clear and made my way to the room Eva’s mum had been admitted. My steps got slower as I got closer. I got to the room and held onto the door knob saying a little prayer before I turned it. Then I opened and stepped in.

There was Eva’s mum sitting up in bed with a drip connected to her hand. Her hair was so disheveled and you could see the bags beneath her eyes. The pain in her eyes hit me in full force and it was taking more than physical strength for me to stay standing on my feet. There was no one else in the room and I obviously could not ask her where Tolu and Eva’s father were, I could not even ask anything.

She looked into my eyes and I could literally feel the pain in them. She stretched out her hands to me and I don’t know how my legs managed to respond to my thoughts but I walked into her arms and sat on the bed. She held me tight and let the tears flow.

I shut my eyes, I needed to cry. I did not want to.

I needed to.