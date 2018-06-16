Nigerian men search for big breasts on Pornhub

news

"Her breast be like Dunlop Maria"- Femi Kuti on 'Beng Beng Beng'

Nigerian men are suckers for breasts and evidence of this preference goes beyond a Femi Kuti lyric or a line from Victor Olaiya's classic record 'Baby Mi Da' where he begs his lover to give him cold breast to suck.

Nigerians love searching for big boobs online

According to the number one porn site in the world, Pornhub, the country with the most searches for breast is Nigeria. The most populous black nation in the world leads the pack in most interested breast related searches.

First of all, I hope you are not shocked that Nigerians love porn. The porn site X Videos is the 31st most visited site in Nigeria. Not only do we love porn but we love searching for breasts on porn sites.

"The country that proportionately searches the most often for breasts is Nigeria, followed by Finland, Canada, United Kingdom and the United States" according to a Pornhub research in 2017.

The full list is Nigeria, Finland, Canada, United Kingdom, United States, India, Australia, Denmark, Netherlands and Belgium.

"I prefer boobs over ass anytime especially the big ones. I can die for big breasts. I'm not into asses but women with big breasts are my spec" Christopher* (not real name) to Pulse.

The fact that Nigerian men love breasts is a consensus agreed upon by Nigerian women too.

Not only do Nigerians search for breasts on porn sites, they are particularly interested in big breasts. "Large breasts are again biggest in Nigeria, along with Finland, Indonesia and Canada" states the Porn Hub research.

Nigeria, Finland, Indonesia, Canada, United Kingdom, United States, Australia, Denmark, Netherlands, and Hong Kong are the countries most interested in large breasts.

Big Boobs Instagram culture

Roman Goddess can best be described as a social media celebrity known for her large breasts which she proudly flaunts. This has gotten her a following of over 300,000 fans on Instagram. Her comments are littered with thirsty men who drool over her.

"WOW LOVE YOUR PILLOWS BOO" is probably the most PG comment you will read on her Instagram profile. She and other Instagram exotic models with huge breasts have become eye candies for Nigerian men who are crazy about breasts.

Nigerian women love big D

It's not just Nigerian men that are dominating these searches. Nigerian women are in on the action too. It seems our ladies believe in the saying 'the bigger, the better'.

According to a Pornhub Insights research carried out in 2016, Nigeria ranks fifth in terms of endowed searches. South Africa tops this list. "Based on the proportion of all searches within a country, we found that big dick searches were most popular among women in South Africa, followed by the United States, Jamaica, Kenya and Nigeria," says Pornhub.

"I prefer big and mighty," says Nneka* (not real name) with regards to the type of penis she likes and searches for online. Jenny also prefers her men endowed. "Big fat di*k," she says without a hint of shyness.

Well, thanks to Pornhub we now know that Nigerian men and women like it big, very big.