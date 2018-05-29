Mind-Blowing facts about the female climax

news

The female orgasm is still a mystery to many men. But it’s also safe to say that many women could also use more education when it comes to reaching climax, whether solo or with a partner.

However, orgasms may not be biologically necessary. Unlike men, women can get pregnant without one. But they are really important when it comes to a healthy sex life. So read up on these 5 mind-blowing facts about what’s happening when you're getting down in bed.

1. Clitoris has up to 8,000 nerve endings

Doctors estimate that between 6,000 and 8,000 nerve endings exist in the clitoris. So what you see is just the tip of the iceberg. With the number of nerves this pleasure spot has, it makes sense that women are way more likely to orgasm from clitoral stimulation. The bottom line is the majority of women do not have an orgasm from penetration and need clitoral stimulation.

2. It takes longer for women to reach orgasm

Why women tend to need more arousal and different types of stimulation isn't clear. But it's a good reason for finding a sex-positive partner who won't rush things and will make sure you cross that finish line when your brain and body are ready.

3. It causes parts of your brain to turn on and off

An orgasm mediates other neurotransmitters that impact other functions. In fact, research at the University of Groningen in the Netherlands showed that orgasms deactivate the area in your brain that processes fear, as well as the parts that regulate your "vigilance for danger."

4. Female orgasms can actually dull pain

In the same way, having an orgasm changes your brain, it can also crank up your pain tolerance. Not surprisingly, this tolerance to pain has to do with feel-good endorphins and oxytocin that are released when you orgasm.

5. Women also ejaculate

With female ejaculation, what we're generally talking about is an emission of fluid from the Skene's glands, which are little glands on the side of the urethra. However, some women do lose urine when they orgasm, but it’s very diluted so it doesn’t smell like urine.