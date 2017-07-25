Home > Hot! Pulse >

Meet the big bootylicious bombshell hottie Iam_StarrQuality_

Bringin' Sexy Meet the big bootylicious bombshell hottie Iam_StarrQuality_

Not everyone likes the skinny ladies, some people like women who are big in stature and those assets too are through the roof!

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Bringin' Sexy You have to see Hollytushe’s ridiculous assets! Jeez!!!
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

You can follow her on Instagram, @iam_starrquality_

Author

Segun Odogwu

Segun Odogwu Hey! I'm just here to understudy the Oniranu himself, that depraved lunatic who thinks he can write what he likes. Don't worry he doesn't mind I talk about him like this. Twitter: SegunOdogwu

Top 3

1 Erotic Story/Edymaniac The perverted Okafor and his step-mum, Mrs Oluchi...bullet
2 Erotic Story/Crazy Lenny My escapade with Dami's mum! [Part 6]bullet
3 Erotic Story/Crazy Lenny My escapade with Dami's mum! [Part 5]bullet

Hot! Pulse

Erotic Story/Edymaniac Fatima and her backdoor obsession
Erotic Story/Crazy Lenny My escapade with Dami's mum! [Part 7]
 
Erotic Story/Minxie B Bobby is caught pants down without Lily!
Mama Boar
Because Why Not? Top 5 sex positions if she’s pregnant