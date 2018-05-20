Less stressful positions all lazy girls will love

Put less effort and get extreme erotic pleasure.
But not to worry, as we've got you covered, below are some sex positions that will get the job done.
ALSO READ: 5 things you need to know about it after giving birth
Missionary is a go-to position anytime, any day. This position requires one of you to really exert any effort. When all else fails, use this classic to lay back and enjoy the ride.
Why not make things fun by crawling on top of him and watching while you get down on him, and it's not necessary to leave the couch.
This is definitely more for those nights when you feel like combining your yoga skills with your sex life. In this variation, you get to lie on your stomach and use a fluffy pillow.
ALSO READ: Guys, these 3 positions will make you hit your partner's G-spot and clit at the same time
It's you just sitting down but in this position, you are literally sitting on your man, more like giving him a lap dance.