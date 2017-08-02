Jess Shears takes it all off for a beautiful photo shoot

In case you don’t know who she is, Jessica Shears was one of the ladies on the TV show, Love Island. An interesting show that puts contestants that are called islanders in isolation from the rest of the world, in a dope villa in Mallorca, Spain.

They’re always under video surveillance like the typical Big Brother show, they contain a lot of sex. Here is where the show gets interesting, they’re allowed to couple up with as islander for whatever reason they like in a bit to win the prize of £50,000 as a couple.

They have got to convince the viewers that they have found love in each other’s arms.

Jess is a lady loaded with curves which made her popular among the boys on the show. Unfortunately, she didn’t last long enough on the show. The 24 year old brunette had the opportunity to strip down for a glamour shoot, she took the opportunity and we’re all glad that she did with the Sixty6 magazine, reports Julia Pritchard, Mail Online.

The assets on display were pleasantly eye popping. The bombshell lady displayed her intensely sexy body in her birthday suit.

During the photo-shoot, she wore different outfits till she gave us everything. In a set of pictures, she was posed on a balcony where we are treated to a rich view of her juicy cleavage.

She essentially teases us with her poses, flirting easy with the camera.

Seeing her in this view saddens the followers of the TV show because she was gone after just lasting two weeks in the show, not by the viewers but by her fellow islanders, what a shame.

But her pictures will make do for the time being.