Home > Hot! Pulse >

Is queefing during sex normal?

Vagina Fart Is queefing during sex normal?

There's absolutely nothing wrong with vagina fart, its always bound to happen.

  • Published:
Is queefing during sex normal? play

Queefing is natural.

(Skopje24)

Related Articles

Oral Sex 3 easy positions for a better orgasm
Dry Ejaculation What is a dry orgasm?
Climax Simple ways to have an orgasm with or without a partner
Oral Sex 5 things never to do when you're 69ing
The D 5 amazing facts about the penis
Vagina What causes dryness down there
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Lots of noises happen during sex and it's a normal and natural byproduct of two bodies slapping against each other. And if it hasn't happened to you yet, it will eventually happen. During sex, you'll hear a little fart sound that isn't a fart, exactly, but a queef.

However, take solace in the fact that this happens to literally everyone. While they sound like a fart, queefs aren't that at all.

ALSO READ: How to put his whole D in your mouth like a pro

Your smelly farts are the result of bacteria breaking down and being released as a gas during the process of digestion, and then escaping your body.

But queefs don't come from digestion, they just come from pockets of air sneaking out of your vagina in one quick burst.

Mostly, queefs happen when air works its way into the vaginal canal and then escapes, sometimes making a fart sound.

Queefs don't smell because they're caused by ordinary air. They're basically the vaginal version of making fart sounds with your mouth.

ALSO READ: Interesting things you should know before you go ass eating

Queefing is especially common during sex because fingers, penises, or sex toys can easily push air up there. Your vagina also expands when you're turned on, which makes more room for air. And vaginal moistness, which increases during sex, helps make that sound.

Author

Sarah Babs

Sarah Babs Is the Hot Pulse Reporter at Pulse A graduate of History Education with a diploma in Mass Communication. Sarah is interested in fashion, writing, modeling, shoes, music, movies and swimming.

Top 3

1 Oral Sex Things guys think when you ask them to go down on youbullet
2 Oral Sex 5 interesting reasons why receiving it is the bestbullet
3 Anal Sex Interesting things you should know before you go ass eatingbullet

Hot! Pulse

5 things that are way deeper than the size of your penis
The D 5 things that are way deeper than the size of your penis
What Is a dry orgasm?
Dry Ejaculation What is a dry orgasm?
Simple ways to have an orgasm with or without a partner
Climax Simple ways to have an orgasm with or without a partner
5 things you never knew about your clit
Clitoris 5 things you never knew about your clit