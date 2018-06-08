Is it safe to use coconut oil as a lubricant?

news

The popular coconut oil makes for a solid cooking oil, facial moisturizer, and makeup remover. However, this popular oil is also good as a sexual lubricant.

It makes lots of sense to bring coconut oil into the bedroom. It's slick and slippery, and the fact that it's a natural product is very appealing. But is coconut oil a safe lubricant for your vagina? Before pouring some in your hand and hitting the sheets, read on for things to know about it.

Coconut oil is a natural, preservative-free, and cost-friendly lubricant. It is also an edible oil extracted from the meat of mature coconuts and has many good qualities.

According to Nita Landry, MD, an ob-gyn in Los Angeles and physician on the television show The Doctors, She told Health "it is very moisturizing and it has natural antimicrobial and antifungal properties".

The benefits of using coconut oil as lube

Coconut oil is thicker and longer-lasting compared to silicone- and water-based artificial lubricants. At the same time, it won’t get clustered, as other lubricants do.

Any natural, plant-based oil can be used safely as a lubricant, yet some of these oil-based lubes can be messier, harder to wash off, and stain clothing and sheets.

However, it is important to note that coconut oil lube shouldn't be used with latex condoms. Like all oil-based lubricants artificial or natural, the oil in coconut oil can potentially degrade the latex in your partner's condom.

Coconut oil as a lubricant isn't necessarily a good idea if you're prone to vaginal infections, such as yeast infections. It's not exactly clear why some women are more infection prone, but if you are, you may want to play it safe. Because coconut oil is antibacterial and antifungal, it has the potential to disrupt the pH balance in your vagina and cause a yeast infection.

So if you want to use coconut oil as a lube, you want to look for pure coconut oil that is natural, preservative-free, and does not contain any fragrances. Look at the ingredient list on the bottle to make sure the only item listed is coconut oil. It is also important to go easy on how much coconut oil you use during a sex session. Too much is not necessarily a good thing for your vagina.