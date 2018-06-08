Is it possible to masturbate too much?

news

Is it really possible to have too much solo sex? It's incredibly rare for someone to cross that line. As long as your masturbation isn't interfering with your work or social life, then you could masturbate as many times in a day and it wouldn't be too much.

It’s a fun way to take care of your body, to relax and have some alone time. When orgasm occurs, blood flows to your genitals and stimulates the nerve endings that send happy feelings to your brain. This means a daily orgasm can actually help keep your sex organs engaged.

ALSO READ: 5 vulva smell every woman needs to know about

For people who have vulvas, masturbating regularly can also exercise your pelvic floor muscles and lead to stronger orgasms.

Masturbating every time can train your brain to orgasm only when your body is stimulated in that one way. That can make it difficult for you to orgasm during sex with a partner.

So you should only worry if you’re masturbating in one way and doing it often and not allowing your body other sensations.

Masturbating too much can actually damage your genitals, or cause your clitoris to go numb but causing permanent damage is extremely rare. It comes down to common sense. Even if the pain is part of your sexual play, you know when it's going too far, and you can stop yourself.

ALSO READ: 5 things that are way deeper than the size of your penis

So while it is possible to masturbate too much, it hardly ever happens. If you’re masturbating every night before you go to bed and every morning when you wake up, as long as you’re doing it in a healthy way, there’s no problem.