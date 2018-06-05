Interesting reasons receiving oral sex is the best

news

We all know what we are supposed to be doing. No one's confused by what each person should do next. There are game plans and blueprints.

So you're just supposed to lie there and have the best orgasm of your life.

1. No multitasking

You don't have to cup his balls in one hand while shifting his shaft in a counterclockwise direction with the other. You're doing one thing and that is absolutely nothing but lying still.

2. Probable orgasm

There's no partial clitoral stimulation or occasional accidental grazing of your clit because he hit it with his pelvic bone. The focus is right there where it needs to be and stays there until you're done. Best.

3. The attention's all on you

You don't have to worry if he's about to come or if you need to be doing more of something. All you need to focus on is whatever you want to think about.

4. He loves doing it as much as you love receiving it

If your guy is worth a damn, he loves going down on you. Watching him love doing it and hearing the noises he makes because he legit loves what's happening is sometimes one of the best things about it.

5. You will never feel closer to your partner than when his face is literally down there

Having penetrative sex is up close and personal, but head-on-vulva is a whole other level of intimacy and it rules.