If men have this amount of orgasms per month, it's great!

I know one of your first thoughts on this is probably that orgasms are not that important. You may think, I’m alive and I’ve been a virgin with a clean bill of health. So, this is overrated.

Well, allow me explain how much it matters for your health to have this specific amount of orgasms in a month. We all know sex is highly beneficial to men and women. It can lift your mood, it can avoid prostate cancer and all. I don’t need to give you that full run down of that, you know it.

However, according to study carried out at the Harvard T.H Chan School of Public Health, guys who have lots of sex or just jerk off a lot have lower risk of having prostate cancer than men who don’t have sex, i.e men who abstain from sex, reports Zeynep Yenisey, Maxim.

This study has about 32,000 male respondents, within that sample size, they discovered that men who ejaculated more often had lower chances of prostate cancer.

Also, from the computation from this study, they were able to deduce the amount of times that men should ejaculate in a month to reduce the chances of prostate cancer by 33 per cent, this number is 21.

To put this into perspective, there are 30-31 days in a month, that means you’ve got only 9 -10 days not to orgasm, meaning you also have to have sex or masturbate for three weeks straight. Think about that, it’s a lot too but it’s an enjoyable act.

One of the authors of the report had this to say,"We found that men reporting higher compared to lower ejaculatory frequency in adulthood were less likely to be subsequently diagnosed with prostate cancer,” advising guys should have orgasm all the time.

The author continued, "This large prospective study provides the strongest evidence to date of a beneficial role of ejaculation in the prevention of prostate cancer."

While it isn’t a 100 percent certain that having that many orgasms in a month can help with prostate, it can help remove harmful toxins from the body.

So, here is the thing, when a man doesn’t ejaculate often, the fluids located in his prostate can be full of unsavoury viruses and bacteria, they become stagnant too which can be bad for your health.

These stagnant fluids can lead to very dangerous health consequences, which may also include cancer, and nobody wants that.

So, go forth, orgasm and live long!