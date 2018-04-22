I fucked my wife in a new way

news

I get to go in every couple weeks maybe. Hopefully, she gets up for it, but sometimes she’s just weak and I wish I hadn’t bothered.

Two nights ago, was as bad as bad as it gets. She got naked and was going to let my dick inside her, but it was clear that she was totally unconcerned. I just got turned off immediately I saw her attitude.

I wanted to go in so bad expected, but the recent attitude I decided not to continue. Although I got upset and I thought to myself -it's better I go jerk off somewhere.

ALSO READ: 3 important things you must do after love making

I was really angry, I just decided to do what needed to be done. I stopped talking, I put her on her back and pulled her legs apart, I spit on my hand, briefly rubbed it on her pussy, and thrust in hard.

I decided to just take what I wanted for a couple minutes, and what I wanted was to get inside her pussy. I needed to feel a real pussy.

I started thrusting much faster than I usually would. We kissed a bit but that just didn’t work well enough and I was back up on my hands fucking harder.

I noticed she was propped up on the pillows the way she likes, but it screws up my body position. So without asking I just reached around her waist and tossed her off the pillows and got back to some more fast fucking.

Then I noticed she started to move her hips and breathing harder. Her pussy was getting wet, and I could smell her pussy, which is a terrific bonus that doesn’t often happen. I was fucking her like never before, and I guess she really liked it.

ALSO READ: 5 positions when you are on your time of the month

Just the smell of her pussy and feel of her wet pussy, while I was fucking her, me extra horny.

I never fuck this fast, I never cum this fast, but this was different. This was only about me getting some pussy quickly. But now it was going so well, it was also about blasting a horny cumload on her.

A couple of minutes of hard fucking, I picked up the pace more and more. I fucked her harder, I tensed up all over. She was getting louder and wetter, I guess she loved it. I was just pounding her wet pussy and taking whatever I wanted, fast. It was entirely about me, but that seemed to work for her too.

The more fucking, and soon I was ready. I pulled out and decided to cum a little higher on her. I usually spray her stomach while she rubs my balls but instead, I took one step forward while on one knee and I squeezed my hot cum load up onto her tits and neck and chin.

ALSO READ: Fatima's sex cure

I didn’t care if she didn’t like it, I meant for her not to like it. She has never wanted my cum on her face… but this time she loved it.

She was rubbing my balls and dick and –surprisingly she actually sat up and sucked my dick for the first time ever after a fuck and this has been 15 years. She never let my cum in her mouth before last night.

It was explosive, I had to catch my breath for a minute, and I was getting a good post-sex blowjob. I grunted, pulled my dick out, fell back away from her, and rolled off the bed.

I didn’t care what she did or said. I wore my jeans, shut the door, shirtless, grabbed a couple beers, and soon passed out on the living room recliner.

I’m looking forward to tonight again because I told her I was going to fuck her again. and she was entirely receptive.