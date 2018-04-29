Home > Hot! Pulse >

How to stimulate all your partner’s senses during sex

How to Guide Know how to stimulate all your partner’s senses during sex

Do you want to stimulate their senses? Here are few techniques to get you started.

  • Published:
How to stimulate all your partner’s senses during sex play

Learn ways to stimulate your partner's senses.

(Quietcurator)

Related Articles

For Women 7 ways to keep the vagina clean
Latex Condoms All you need to know about this contraceptive
How To Guide 5 erogenous parts of a woman's body apart from her breasts and vagina
How To Guide 5 handjob tips to make your man have better orgasm
Oral Sex Ladies learn how to go down on your man with these 5 positions
Naughty Secrets 3 erotic sex positions to spice up the most boring bedroom
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Understanding how to arouse your partner's senses while having sex can be great fun. Our senses enable us to have an increased level of awesome sex.

However, when our senses are alerted, our bodies respond proportionately. So, in order to satisfy our partners sexually and also boost the level of knowledge we serve to our brain, we need to focus on these five sensory organs.

1. The sight

Moderate lighting can set a romantic tone, so change the bright bulbs for a more romantic, soft pink colour, or use scented candles. You should also consider including more passionate colours in the bedroom to create a sensual environment.

ALSO READ: 5 surprising things men should know about it

2. The sound

You should make a playlist that reflects the kind of sex you want. Do you want a sweet, soft, and romantic, or do you want wild, erotic, sensual, throbbing bass? If you don’t want music, stimulate your partner aurally with sighs, whispers, and dirty talks.

3. The smell

Essential oils or scented candles will help create the vibe, and you can find nearly every scent imaginable. Some are lemon grass, strawberry and white cotton and you can also experiment to find your perfect blend.

4. The taste

Soothe his or her appetite with finger foods they can nibble from your hands or that you can nibble off their body. Chocolates are a classic erotic treat, as are the juiciest of fruits, but if you want something that can tempt their tongue and is safe for sex.

ALSO READ: 5 reasons doing it with your lover can be hotter than sex

5. The touch

Sexual, erotic massage can both relax and stimulate, but also experiment with different kinds of sensations. Try things like massaging their scalp or scratching their back, or playing with their erogenous zones.

Author

Sarah Babs

Sarah Babs An associate at Pulse A graduate of History Education and a diploma in Mass Communication. Interests: fashion, writing, modeling, shoes, music, movies and swimming.

Top 3

1 Intimate Sex 5 special positions that will bring couples closerbullet
2 Car Sex 3 positions to try out in your ridebullet
3 Masturbation 5 reasons doing it with your lover can be hotter than sexbullet

Hot! Pulse

5 reasons why sex can unquestionably get better with age
Sex 5 reasons why it can unquestionably get better with age
5 amazing health benefits of sperm
Pulse List 5 amazing health benefits of sperm
7 new ways to enjoy anal sex
Anal Sex 7 new ways to enjoy it
7 Ways to do it without disturbing the neighbours
Quiet Sex 7 Ways to do it without disturbing the neighbours