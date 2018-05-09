How to prepare for a second round of sex

news

You are trying to catch your breath after the first round of a mind-blowing orgasmic sex. We understand you and your significant other are all sweaty and satisfied from the happy hour.

However, just a few minutes later, you both can't wait to hit the sheets again and you really want to please her utmost yearning.

When it comes to the second round of sex, it's easier for women to get back into action than men. getting back in the ring for round two than men do.

But below are a few tips for you to rise to the moment and satisfy her for the second "cumin".

1. Get cleaned up

You have to clean up after the first round except you are trying to get pregnant. Clean up well after the first round of sex in order to be really careful about infections and pregnancy avoidance. Wash your private region well with soap and water, urinate, and properly dispose the condom from the first time you had sex and treat the second round like the previous.

2. Let the arousal continue

Letting your partner continue to stimulate you after round one can help make the period more fun. This may help get things up and running sooner, so to speak. So, the best way to quicken this waiting period is by keeping the arousal going after your first orgasm. Definitely, most men will lose their erection but if your partner keeps kissing and caressing you, it will make the waiting period more interesting.

3. Taking a break also works

You know your body better than anyone else, so if you are up for it immediately, get into the ring, but if you don't have the strength to hop right back in for the second round of sex, you should definitely take a break. So, you can think of doing something playful and fun with your partner like taking a shower together, or giving her a sensual massage or start giving her foreplay as this will help gear you up for round two.

4. Your health should be in check

You have to put your health in check before gearing up for round two. Are you fit? If yes, this is a good thing because the fitter you are, the better your hormones will be able to regulate themselves. However, stay away from alcohol, which is a depressant, If you drink, you are also having to fight the depressant effect on top of the hormonal and physical changes.

5. Add something sweet and new to round two

For round two sex, you should involve something new and exciting, as this may allow you to have that second round of sex sooner. But if there's no way in hell your woman is going to buy the idea of you having that threesome you've been asking for, adding a sex toy can help.