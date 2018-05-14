How to make quickie more meaningful

news

There are certain types of sex that are intimate of sex are intimate, sensual, and gentle. However, making love does not include a hot quickie.

According to Elle Chase, a certified sex educator and author of Curvy Girl Sex "When people think about quickies they think about something that's slutty, but it's really just a kind of sex that can be extremely satisfying and erotic".

Also, having a quickie can be much fun as spending hours drooling over your partner's body. So discard the idea of a quickie as a midpoint to a fast orgasm and concentrate on being able to connect with your partner.

Below are few tips on how that quickie sex can be more meaningful.

1. Lube up

Since quickie happens really fast, that means you'll probably need a little help getting wet enough to make any kind of penetrative sex happen. So for people who have vaginas, getting fully stimulated can take up to 20 or 30 minutes. So, lube is an important part of the process.

2. The eye contact

In order to make sex more intimate, you need to look into your partner's eyes. It might feel weird at first, but looking into each other's eyes and holding each other close can help you and your partner connect.

3. Be creative by trying something new

Just if the quickie is happening in the comfort of your home, you might want to try something creative, fun and more erotic. So if you are scared of trying out a particular style, you might want to try out that kamasutra position now.

4. Foreplay is essential

Foreplay is essential if you are trying to have full penetrative sex. Even though you have a lube, foreplay is still important. At least 5-10 minutes on foreplay won't hurt anyone.

5. Clean up quickly

Having baby wipes makes cleaning up after a quickie session really fast. Use them to clean up down below, and to wipe away any sweat that might have built up while you were getting it on.