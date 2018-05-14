Home > Hot! Pulse >

How to make quickie more meaningful

Quickie How to make it more meaningful

There's absolutely no shame in having a quickie, read on for awesome ways to make it more meaningful.

  • Published:
How to make it more meaningful play

Make that quickie more meaningful

(Singersroom)

Related Articles

Squirt Incredible ways to make her cum easily during sex
Car Sex 3 positions to try out in your ride
Anal Sex 7 new ways to enjoy it
Handjob 3 reasons why it is totally underrated
Drunk Sex 10 reasons why it is just better
OMG! 3 different hot orgasms women can have
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

There are certain types of sex that are intimate of sex are intimate, sensual, and gentle. However, making love does not include a hot quickie.

According to Elle Chase, a certified sex educator and author of Curvy Girl Sex "When people think about quickies they think about something that's slutty, but it's really just a kind of sex that can be extremely satisfying and erotic".

Also, having a quickie can be much fun as spending hours drooling over your partner's body. So discard the idea of a quickie as a midpoint to a fast orgasm and concentrate on being able to connect with your partner.

Below are few tips on how that quickie sex can be more meaningful.

1. Lube up

Since quickie happens really fast, that means you'll probably need a little help getting wet enough to make any kind of penetrative sex happen. So for people who have vaginas, getting fully stimulated can take up to 20 or 30 minutes. So, lube is an important part of the process.

ALSO READ: Simple sex positions for the extremely lazy

2. The eye contact

In order to make sex more intimate, you need to look into your partner's eyes. It might feel weird at first, but looking into each other's eyes and holding each other close can help you and your partner connect.

3. Be creative by trying something new

Just if the quickie is happening in the comfort of your home, you might want to try something creative, fun and more erotic. So if you are scared of trying out a particular style, you might want to try out that kamasutra position now.

4. Foreplay is essential

Foreplay is essential if you are trying to have full penetrative sex. Even though you have a lube, foreplay is still important. At least 5-10 minutes on foreplay won't hurt anyone.

ALSO READ: 5 things women hate about it

5. Clean up quickly

Having baby wipes makes cleaning up after a quickie session really fast. Use them to clean up down below, and to wipe away any sweat that might have built up while you were getting it on.

Author

Sarah Babs

Sarah Babs An associate at Pulse A graduate of History Education and a diploma in Mass Communication. Interests: fashion, writing, modeling, shoes, music, movies and swimming.

Top 3

1 Anal Sex 5 things women hate about itbullet
2 Lazy sex Simple sex positions for the extremely lazybullet
3 Wedding Night 3 sex positions to try outbullet

Hot! Pulse

Mind-blowing ways to stimulate a woman's clit
Clitoris Mind-blowing ways to stimulate it
Ways to make her have dirty sex with you
Wild Thoughts ! Ways to make her have dirty sex with you
5 incredible techniques every woman should know
Masturbation 5 incredible techniques every woman should know
 
Oral Sex 5 reasons some guys love to go down on their women