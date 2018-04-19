news

Some men find it hard when it comes to locating a woman's g-spot. Certainly, they know the common view of it, but they don’t know how to hit the g-spot right in order to bring their women maximum pleasure.

For you to hit the g-spot right, you’ll have to interact with your spouse in order to be victorious. Practice makes perfect.

Here’s how to hit the g-spot and make her wiggle with desire below.

1. Get to know the female anatomy

If you want to learn how to hit the g-spot, you have to get to know about the female anatomy. This means you have to do some research in order to hit the g-spot and also hit the right spot. The g-spot is actually located on the inside wall of her vagina.

2. Familiarize yourself with your girl

Foreplay should take the lead here. By doing this you will get to know her likes and dislikes. You will also figure out if you are hitting the right spot from her moans and gesture.

3. Make use of your hands

It's easier to locate a woman's g-spot by using your hand. In order to locate the g-spot with your hand, start by inserting your finger by making it a foreplay moment, when you find it, it feels really different from the tissues around it.

4. Communicate with her

It is really key to communicate with your girl. Ask questions about the things you need to improve and things you ain't doing and she wants you to do. Start by whispering in a sexy way into her ear, and she might just tell you where to hit right.

5. Make her wet

The more she is aroused, the happier she will be. So, warm her up by paying more attention to foreplay. Therefore, when you eventually hit the g-spot right, she will enjoy it better and you will get a better feedback.