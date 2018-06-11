How to have steamy bathtub coitus

news

Having a sensual bubble bath is a common fantasy. However, when it comes down to how to get it on in that limited space, it's easy to get scared off and default back to your bed.

But don't let worries of slipping and getting water all over the floor put you off from having a sexy new bathtub experience because it's so much fun and sensual.

Here are things you need to know about that erotic bathtub sex you truly desire to have

1. Try the reverse cowgirl

The reverse cowgirl is a great position to get some support while you're laying in the tub. Let your man lie down facing up in the tub, while you ride him facing his feet. Then you use the sides of the bathtub to hold stable with your back arched and butt held up, while continues to penetrate.

2. Guard your water level

This is not the time to fill up the tub when having sex but you can make it as high as possible so you can sink down into the water and relax. Sex means movement and this can make water spill all over the floor. So, instead, keep the water level lower than you would for a regular bath to avoid too much splashing.

3. Make use of plenty silicone-based lube

You must always use a silicone-based lubricant. It's actually strange that having sex while your bits are immersed in water doesn't actually make things wetter. Instead, it washes away your natural lubricant, which means you're in for some seriously dry and uncomfortable sex unless you're using a silicone-based lube. It doesn't break down in water, so it lets bodies glide across each other much more sensually.

4. Take advantage of the entire tub

Having bathtub sex doesn't mean you have to be confined to the actual tub itself. Instead, make use of every surface, which includes the sides of the tub and can be perfect for oral sex. Have one partner sit on the side of the tub with their legs spread while the other partner sits inside and goes down on the first partner.