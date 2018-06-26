Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Hot! Pulse >

How to have a full-body orgasm

Climax How to have a full-body orgasm

Read on for steps to feeling satisfaction from your fingertips to your spine.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
How to have a full-body orgasm play

Enjoy the benefits of full body orgasm.

(Womansday)

Related Articles

Sex 3 erotic positions to try when you are bored in the bedroom
Sex 5 common coitus injuries you need to be warned about
Loose Vagina Can having too much sex give you a loose vajay-jay?
Sex To master the art of spanking, try these stress-free positions
Libido This is why you get so horny during your period
Sex 3 positions you need if he orgasms too quickly
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Experimenting when it comes to sex sounds intimidating, but taking some tips from traditional practice (Kama Sutra) sets you up for electrifying full-body orgasms that you can feel from your fingertips down to your toes.

ALSO READ: Factors that can have serious control over your orgasms

Follow the steps below.

1. Always think big

You need to stop focusing only on what you're feeling below the belt. Just imagine all that energy running up your spine, down your arms into your hands, and up into the top of your head. Once you learn to open yourself up, you can allow more sexual energy to flow through you.

2. Just breathe

It's natural to hold your breath when you're on the brink of climax, but you'll feel a deeper pleasure if you fully inhale and exhale. However, you can practice while you masturbate.

3. Sigh or shout

Your partner will feel appreciated, but it's not just for his enjoyment. Making higher-pitched sounds brings your sexual energy up to higher centers while making lower sounds brings it down.

ALSO READ: 5 vulva things men don't care about

4. Do kegels

Squeezing and releasing the pubococcygeus muscle (the same one you use to stop the flow of urine) in a slow, deep rhythm as intercourse gets more intense will help you orgasm longer and more powerfully.

 

Author

Sarah Babs

Sarah Babs Is the Hot Pulse Reporter at Pulse. A graduate of History Education with a diploma in Mass Communication. Sarah is interested in fashion, writing, modeling, shoes, music, movies and swimming.

Top 3

1 Vagina 5 vulva things men don't care aboutbullet
2 Sex 3 positions you can do under a blanket when it's coldbullet
3 Sex 3 positions that will hit your g-spot alwaysbullet

Hot! Pulse

3 positions for every room in the house
Sex 3 positions for every room in the house
One-minute fix that will lead to better sex instantly
Coitus One-minute fix that will lead to better sex instantly
3 Orgasms every woman should have
Climax 3 Orgasms every woman should have
Factors that can have serious control over your orgasms
Climax Factors that can have serious control over your orgasms