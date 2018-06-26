How to have a full-body orgasm

news

Experimenting when it comes to sex sounds intimidating, but taking some tips from traditional practice (Kama Sutra) sets you up for electrifying full-body orgasms that you can feel from your fingertips down to your toes.

Follow the steps below.

1. Always think big

You need to stop focusing only on what you're feeling below the belt. Just imagine all that energy running up your spine, down your arms into your hands, and up into the top of your head. Once you learn to open yourself up, you can allow more sexual energy to flow through you.

2. Just breathe

It's natural to hold your breath when you're on the brink of climax, but you'll feel a deeper pleasure if you fully inhale and exhale. However, you can practice while you masturbate.

3. Sigh or shout

Your partner will feel appreciated, but it's not just for his enjoyment. Making higher-pitched sounds brings your sexual energy up to higher centers while making lower sounds brings it down.

4. Do kegels

Squeezing and releasing the pubococcygeus muscle (the same one you use to stop the flow of urine) in a slow, deep rhythm as intercourse gets more intense will help you orgasm longer and more powerfully.