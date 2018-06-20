Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Hot! Pulse >

How to handle the doggy position like a pro

Sex How to handle the doggy position like a pro

Here's how to enjoy the simple things and how to get it on like a pro.

  • Published:
How to handle the doggy position like a pro play

The doggy is one of the most common position that people engage in.

(Ihaveblog)

Related Articles

Vaginal Tenting Why women can't handle bigger penises at times
Bowed D 3 best sex positions when you have a curved penis
World Cup 2018 The ultimate guide to sex rules
Sex To master the art of spanking, try these stress-free positions
Contraceptive How to find a condom that fits your penis perfectly
World Cup 2018 5 sex positions for football lovers who love to score big
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The doggy position is one that conveniently leaves you plenty of room to masturbate during sex.

The doggy-style sex is when the receiver is on her hands and knees, while their partner enters them through the vagina or butt from behind with a penis.

ALSO READ: 5 sex positions for football lovers who love to score big

This is one of the most common positions that people do, not just in porn but in their own bedrooms also. However, some women find that penetration seems deeper in this position, which could be a plus or minus depending on what you like.

How to handle it like a pro:

Get comfortable on your hands and knees, and when you’re ready, have your partner enter you from behind while on his knees. Better still, you can find something to hold on to, like a headboard, so you get some leverage and can control how hard the thrusting is.

How to handle the doggy position like a pro play

The superdog with prop.

(Liberatorunzipped)

 

Grab a vibrator or use your hand to give your clitoris some attention while whoever is behind you is busy thrusting. Or put a pillow under your pelvis and rub your way to erotic clitoral ecstasy.

ALSO READ: 3 best sex positions when you have a curved penis

And make sure you communicate if it’s too hard or too soft.

Also, there are a lot of ways to rock up doggy-style sex. Some popular modifications include the receiving partner standing and bending over a chair or table while their partner — also standing — enters from behind. You can also play with the angle of your booty up in the air to see how it affects penetration and sensation.

 

Author

Sarah Babs

Sarah Babs Is the Hot Pulse Reporter at Pulse. A graduate of History Education with a diploma in Mass Communication. Sarah is interested in fashion, writing, modeling, shoes, music, movies and swimming.

Top 3

1 World Cup 2018 5 sex positions for football lovers who love to score bigbullet
2 Bowed D 3 best sex positions when you have a curved penisbullet
3 Vaginal Tenting Why women can't handle bigger penises at timesbullet

Hot! Pulse

The ultimate guide to World Cup sex rules
World Cup 2018 The ultimate guide to sex rules
How to find a condom that fits your penis perfectly
Contraceptive How to find a condom that fits your penis perfectly
Nigerian men search for big breasts on Pornhub
Pornhub Nigerian men love searching for big breasts online according to porn site
3 sex positions you need if he orgasms too quickly
Sex 3 positions you need if he orgasms too quickly