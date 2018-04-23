How to give your girl head like a professional

news

Sex can be fantastic, mind-blowing and adventurous when you spice it up. It is intimate and more fun when done with someone really special.

However, most women love getting head and wiggle for pleasure while at it. But the question is - "I'm I doing it right?" When giving a woman head, you have to be creative, use all the right techniques to satisfy your woman and this will be a huge bonus in your sexual life. In order to give her a heady experience, here are some ways to go about it.

1. Make your hands useful

During oral sex, we know your mouth will do most of the work and your tongue doing all the licking but also remember all the erogenous zones that will make getting her to that erotic zone way easier. Play with her stomach, grasp her thighs and any other zone that comes to mind.

2. Tease her

Don't just go straight down, tease her a little and if need be, tease her some more. You need to make her crave the D, then you can go down by spreading her legs apart and touching her down there because sometimes it takes women longer to climax than men.

3. Pay attention to details

4. She has to be comfortable

Make sure your woman is comfortable. Let her feel confident and comfortable in her own body by telling her you like the way her boobs are well rounded or how you love them saggy. Most women might feel pretty self-conscious about this so be sure to make your partner feel totally 100% comfortable.

5. Let your fingers do the job too

Oral sex is not just about you using your tongue, it's a misconception most guys fall for. But we don't mean you have to stick all your fingers in there. Use your finger to tease every now and then most especially when she reaches orgasm, you can start the finger foreplay.