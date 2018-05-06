How to eat the pussy like a professional

news

If a girl is lucky enough to find a man/guy who gives fabulous head all the time, she will think twice about leaving him.

So, if you want to get good at giving her oral sex you will definitely need to have an approach that’s totally different from everybody else’s.

1. Focus your mind on pleasuring her

Just assume that you are hungry, and her clitoris and pussy are the only things that you want to eat after weeks of going without food. So, if you really want to be a professional at pussy eating, you need to lead her body, adjust, and upgrade the experience for her and her alone.

2. Tease her all the way down

If you set your mind to the task, you can achieve it. So, once she's already naked, you should start teasing as you go down on her. The major aim of this is to create enough prospect in her to make her orgasm much more easily. Start by placing soft kisses all over her body. Just be patient, as you will be licking her vagina in no time.

3. Biting, kissing method

Start by kissing her lower belly and pubic bone. Then when she expects you to go for it, just blow your warm breath on her pussy as you go over it gently and start kissing inner sides of her thighs. But never at any given time blow air into her vagina.

4. The bulletproof style

You can decide to raise her anxiety by lightly licking her only with the tip of your tongue, or you can lick her whole vulva. Or you do the dog lick which is very simple. Start by making your tongue flat, then lick her whole vulva which includes her vagina, labia, and clitoris.

5. Spring in with your fingers

Make the moment more interesting by making use of your fingers. You should use your middle and index because she will already be well stimulated by your work on her clitoris and that means one would be too skinny. Also, do not forget to lubricate your fingers well before putting it in and makes sure to keep your nails well trimmed and clean.