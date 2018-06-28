How to ask for what you want in bed and have great coitus

news

Having communication about certain things that are important to us can be difficult especially if we really care about someone. And talking about our needs and wants when it comes to being intimate is scary.

It can make us feel vulnerable, and so many of us tend to avoid the topic altogether and settle for keeping things the way they are. However, the truth is, we all have fantasies and desires whether we are vocal about them or not.

Yes, it's hard to for many to talk about which positions they like, if they can only orgasm through oral sex or if they would like to be tied up to enhance the experience, but just like all other things in life, when we practice talking about it, we become better at it. Below are some amazing suggestions that are too good to try out.

1. Open your mouth

You need to realize that communication is key. If you are feeling unsure, start with a test by dropping a small hint about what you're craving. When you are met with your partner's enthusiasm or even curiosity, it's a huge win because you then have the confidence to have a deeper, more detailed conversation the next time around.

2. Respect

Another important factor is to pay attention to the person you are communicating with about this intimate act. So if you are dealing with someone who is not considerate and doesn’t show you respect outside the bedroom, chances are pretty good you aren't going to get what you need in the bedroom either.

3. Always listen

Asking them questions about what they are looking for during sexy time is another icebreaker that may get you deeper into the conversation. It's also a good way to gauge how open the person might be to your interests.

4. Be bold

While many women may be hesitant to talk about what they want lest they come across as too forward or, heaven forbid, too sexy, it's important we proceed anyway. After all, we deserve to get what we want, and we all know the most effective way to do that is to ask for it.

5. Use erotica

It's also good to send some erotica to your partner asking them if they would like to try it or leaving them an erotic story but communication is super-important, and the most effective way to get your needs met is to use your words and talk about what you want. There’s no way around it.