Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Hot! Pulse >

Here's what you should know before masturbating on your period

Self-Stimulation Here's what you should know before masturbating on your period

Have you ever tried masturbating while on your period?

  • Published:
Here's what you should know before masturbating on your period play

Things can get really messy.

(Readersdigest)

Related Articles

Coitus 5 ways to have hot quiet sex
Sex How to ask for what you want in bed and have great coitus
Vagina Things that can change the way your vajay-jay smells
Sex 5 tips to make 69 position a mind-blowing session
Climax Techniques that can restore your orgasm
Sex Feeling stressed? Try these 3 best positions
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Self-stimulation can be a nice way to get in touch with your body. The feeling is totally amazing and it can help you realize what you like and don’t like when it comes to other sexy time activities.

However, some people might find that they’re more aroused during their periods. It might originally seem a bit indecent, but you do not need to hold off masturbating until your period is done. People have period sex and masturbating when your period is in town really isn’t that different.

But before you reach down there, have a look at 5 things to know before masturbating on your period.

1. Fingering will feel very different

If it's part of your normal masturbation routine and you still want to try it, make sure that you're being hygienic and washing your hands before and after. To keep things clean, you might elect to use a condom on your finger. If you go bare, prepare for the mess and for things to feel different.

ALSO READ: 5 vulva things men don't care about

2. It can get really messy

Blood can get everywhere including the sheets, the mattress, your clothes, your hands. It can also get in all sorts of cracks you didn't even know to exist. Knowing this beforehand can hopefully help you make adjustments to make the situation more enjoyable and less messy.

3. You might find it better not to use your hands

You can try dry humping your pillow with your clothes on or you could use something like the shower head. Just remember that you don't want to be sticking random objects down there. Things should be clean. If you go with the shower head option, remember you shouldn't aim it up your vag.

4. Location can make a huge difference

If you do like your bed, you will probably find it more helpful to put down some towels so if you leak, you can wash those rather than having to redo your entire bed. Some people prefer the bath or shower because any dripping blood goes down the drain.

ALSO READ: 3 positions that will hit your g-spot always

5. You might find it easier to leave your underwear on

If you wear pads and/or you want to avoid getting blood everywhere, rubbing yourself with your panties on could be an option. You could do it over top of your underwear or you could just reach down there and stimulate your clitoris.

Author

Sarah Babs

Sarah Babs Is the Hot Pulse Reporter at Pulse. A graduate of History Education with a diploma in Mass Communication. Sarah is interested in fashion, writing, modeling, shoes, music, movies and swimming.

Top 3

1 Sex 3 positions that make doggy style more intimatebullet
2 Cunnilingus Oral sex positions that make it easy for you to have an orgasmbullet
3 Climax 11 different types of orgasms and here's how to have thembullet

Hot! Pulse

Reasons why condoms have expiration dates
Contraceptives Reasons why condoms have expiration dates
What to do if a rubber breaks during sex
Condoms What to do if a rubber breaks during sex
3 important things to know about the withdrawal method
Sex 3 important things to know about the withdrawal method
3 weird things you’ve probably thought about your vulva
Vagina 3 weird things you’ve probably thought about your vulva