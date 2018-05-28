Fun sex cravings all guys have

news

We all think everyone should be totally open about what they want in bed and no one would ever be left in suspense. However, some of us do think men fantasize about sex 24/7 and are literally always down to do it.

But in reality, having your partner open up about his fantasies is always a little bit harder than it seems.

Below are some of the common sexual cravings every guy has.

1. Communicating more

A partner who can explain exactly how they want to be touched is endlessly sexy and helps him deliver up some honesty too. He craves for someone who is polite but also not afraid to encourage him on what's working or not for you.

ALSO READ: 3 hot positions to rock your lover's boat

2. He likes to try new sex positions

Missionary all the time won't do it for your man. He loves to explore and try new things. Your partner is probably craving something different every now and then. However, no one is suggesting you go out of your comfort zone just to please some dude. But hey, if the idea occurs to you that it might be hot to have him spin you around and fuck you from behind against your kitchen counter.... well... why not do it then.

3. He likes it when you are in control

Show him the moves you use to get yourself off when you’re alone and let him in on the fantasy. He’ll love the idea of his own private peep show and he’ll be learning exactly what it is you need to get off.

4. It turns him on when you are direct

While he might act like he knows exactly what's up, no one ever wished for less direction in bed. Don't be afraid of telling him, “hun that’s not doing anything for me,” but also “I really liked it when you were doing this before,” will help send a message, too. Tell him how good it feels when he does something right, or remind him of a technique that always gets you off.

ALSO READ: Reasons it should be part of your self-care routine

5. He loves all the visuals.

For men, what they see is almost as good as what they get, so make sure to give him an eyeful. You can try leading him to the standing mirror so he can see how you both get in action. It's super sexy.