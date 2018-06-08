Pulse.ng logo
For deep penetration, try these daring sex positions

How deep is your love and how deep do you want to thrust? Find out here.

You can try the deep impact for a change.

When he thrusts too deep it's like he's challenging your cervix to a boxing match, and when it's too shallow and it's just kinda off.  When you can figure out ways to get it just right, deep penetration can be so, so good.

Below are hot positions to getting the very deepest of penetration of your life.

ALSO READ: 5 amazing facts about the penis

1. The deep impact

For the deep impact, get on your side, lift a leg up, and have him straddle your leg, entering from a kneeling position. He may find spots you didn't know you had, and if he doesn't, squirt a little lube on his fingers so he can cup his hand over your clit, giving you a long smooth rub with every thrust.

The deep impact

2. Wheelbarrow

Seize the position, with your arms straight out to the floor, holding your weight while your partner holds up your legs and enters standing from behind. If things get too crazy, or you just can't hold yourself up, lie facedown with your hips at the edge of the bed and let him lift up your legs to get you to dick-height.

Wheelbarrow

ALSO READ: Interesting things your boobs could tell you about your health

3. Going the extra mile

Have him hold up your legs all manly-like while he watches himself enter you and also tread very carefully when bringing this up.

Going the extra mile

 

