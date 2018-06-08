For deep penetration, try these daring sex positions

How deep is your love and how deep do you want to thrust? Find out here.
Below are hot positions to getting the very deepest of penetration of your life.
For the deep impact, get on your side, lift a leg up, and have him straddle your leg, entering from a kneeling position. He may find spots you didn't know you had, and if he doesn't, squirt a little lube on his fingers so he can cup his hand over your clit, giving you a long smooth rub with every thrust.
Seize the position, with your arms straight out to the floor, holding your weight while your partner holds up your legs and enters standing from behind. If things get too crazy, or you just can't hold yourself up, lie facedown with your hips at the edge of the bed and let him lift up your legs to get you to dick-height.
Have him hold up your legs all manly-like while he watches himself enter you and also tread very carefully when bringing this up.