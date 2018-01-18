Erotic: Folake and her naughty friends' erotic sleepover [Finale]

news

Leaning forward so her beautiful breasts hang enticingly close to my face, she starts moving her hips in some kind of a rolling motion on my dick. Damn! With all her tricks, Bimbo never even came close to make me feel like this.

Taking my hands, Folake places them against her magnificent breasts and I rub my palms in a circular motion around her hard nipples.

"Ooh yeah," she murmurs. Her hair sticks to her forehead and little droplets of sweat run down between her sexy breasts. She's rolling her hips forward, sliding my dick in and out of her hot, soft pussy while clenching and unclenching her pussy muscles around me. Damn!

"You are amazing," I tell her, pinching her nipples and squeezing her breasts. I feel a mixture of our juices running down between my ass cheeks as she continues rolling her hips in a rippling motion over my dick. I pick up on her rhythm and push my dick up deeper into her pussy, purging the remaining fluids from her pussy..

When she leans forward again, I grab one of her nipples between my teeth and suck it hard before she pulls back and sits up straight. Giving up on the rolling motion, she starts bouncing on my dick, riding me harder and faster.

I'm thrusting my dick up, thrusting wildly under her as she rhythmically bounces around on my extremely rigid dick. Squeezing her juicy breasts, I keep them from slapping against her chest as she rides me into a deeply intense orgasm.

"Oh Lenny! Oh! Lenny!" she pants, riding out wave after wave of pure pleasure. "I looooove youuuuuu!" she screams, clamping her pussy muscles around my hard dick and triggering my release as she collapses on my chest. I enfold her in my arms and we lay there gasping for breath.

"Of course you do," I tease. "When you're in the wave of an orgasm. We'll see how you feel later on." She pounds her fist into my arm as she shoves her tongue deep into my mouth.

With my dick tightly tucked inside her pussy and our tongues entwined in our mouths, we bask in the afterglow of our incestuous lovemaking. Neither of us wants to disengage or lose the magic of this moment but Folake's phone rings incessantly.

"Don't even think about it," I whisper.

"It's Ruth," she says, recognizing the ringtone. "She might need something." When she reaches for her phone on the cupboard my dick slides out of her warm pussy and I moan my disappointment.

"Poor baby," she teases as she taps her phone and says hello. She listens for a minute and then a mischievous grin covers her whole face.

"Ruth wants to know if she can come over," she says to me, covering the phone. The disappointment must be obvious on my face. "Her sibling is leaving with friends and she doesn't want to be in the house alone." I shrug. What the fuck! I don't want anyone else here.

"Can you give us about half an hour?" she says, running her finger up and down my wet dick. "I know, right?" she says, as my dick surprisingly starts to respond.

"Ruth!" Folake yells into the phone. "Yesterday you were a virgin and today you're nothing but a horny witch!" She laughs. She listens for another minute while massaging my tired dick. "Okay, I'll save some for you," she laughs before clicking off and tossing her phone aside.

"What was that all about?" I ask as she bends her head towards my dick.

"Have I mentioned that Ruth and I share everything?" she asks as she cleans my dick with her tongue.

"No, but what did you mean, you'll save some for her," I ask, raising my eyebrows questioningly and wondering if Ruth knows about us.

"I don't mean we just sharing clothes or information," she says, sucking my dick into her mouth for emphasis. "I mean we share everything."

"Does that include me?" I ask, pushing my dick deeper into her mouth.

"It could," she teases, licking down the side of my shaft and cleaning my balls with her warm tongue.

"I've never done a threesome, and of course, we know Ruth hasn't."

Damn! The thought of Ruth and Folake together is almost too much to fathom. I smile at my niece as my dick extends to its full length.

"You seem to like the idea," she says. "Let's take a shower, so we're ready when she gets here.

"I really do love you," I tell her as we hop off the bed and head for the shower.

"All guys say that when they're anticipating a threesome," she laughs. "We'll see how you feel later."