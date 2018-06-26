Feeling stressed? Try these 3 best positions

news

While stress is a natural occurrence in our daily lives, too much of it can wreak havoc, making us tense, and exhausted.

But don't worry, there's plenty you can do to tune out the noise. First, focus on what feels good, and this might mean playing a relaxing music. However, a quickie is great, but this isn't the time for that, says Stubbs. In order to reduce stress and get those feel-good hormones switching on, you'll want to spend a lot of time connecting through slow and tender physical touch.

Below are positions moves that will zap stress while also delivering the big O

1. The stand and deliver

With both of you standing, you bend over at the waist and he enters you from behind. You can walk through the door from work and be in this position in under five minutes flat. This is great for when you need instant relief.

2. The man's best friend

Get on all fours. He kneels behind you and enters from behind. Sometimes the best way to de-stress is to relinquish control. From here, your partner is completely in charge, leaving you to do nothing but sit back and enjoy the ride.

3. Spooning

Both of you lie on your sides, facing the same direction. You bring your knees up slightly while he slides up behind your pelvis and enters you from behind. This is a great example of how physical touch can release endorphins and calm your nerves. Since this position involves a lot of skin-on-skin contacts, you'll be feeling at ease in no time.