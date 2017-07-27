Expert reveal sucking your lady’s boobs can eradicate cancer

Turns out we’ve been doing more good than we previously thought. We love sucking boobs, and it always a delight to do it, we know ladies enjoy it but what we didn’t know is that we’re helping prolong your life by doing what we enjoy.

Some guys are so good at this, that if it’s possible to add to their resume, they would add without hesitation. If you evaluate their performance on boob sucking, they would exceed your expectation.

The revelation was made public by a celebrated midwife, Madam Mary Azika at seminar organised over the weekend by the Upper East Regional Chapter of DESAG (Distance Education Students Association of Ghana) of UCC (University of Cape Coast), and reported by Starr FM Online.

She advised and encouraged men to suck their partner’s breasts often to keep off the risk of cancer.

“The lump in the breast is painless. It’s so small that if you don’t examine it well, you would not know. We have breast tissues; but when the lump is there and you don’t examine it well, you won’t know. It’s painless. It can be there for years. When it’s advanced, that’s when you start getting the signs and symptoms.

You’ll feel some tingling, like some pins [spiking] the breasts. You are not breastfeeding but when you squeeze the nipple you would see some discharge, either yellow or [bloody]. By the time you start feeling some pain, it means you have reached the advanced stage.

“And the best way to prevent breast cancer is to encourage breastfeeding. The baby can be sucking, your husband can also enjoy it. The men can examine their wives’ and their girlfriends’ breasts. The men should also suckle the women’s breasts. Don’t allow your wife to get breast cancer. Sucking of the breast is also good,” She continued

We wish you Godspeed in this very joyful endeavor.