Essential reasons why you should have sex tonight

Having sex isn’t just a great way to connect with your partner, it can also improve your heart health.

Below are a few amazing benefits of hitting the sheets.

1. It serves as cardio

Instead of going on a treadmill or hitting the gym, you can get under the sheets and get some work done. Sex can help strengthen your heart, lower your blood pressure, and reduce your risk of type 2 diabetes. But that doesn’t mean you should forget your usual workout routine.

2. Could reduce the risk of a heart attack

The thought of sex causing a heart attack are slim. However, a healthy sex life may actually lower your risk of having a heart attack. But it's also hard to say for sure whether sex protects your heart or whether healthy people tend to have healthy sex lives to match it.

3. An effective stress reliever

Involving in sexual activity boosts the production of feel-good hormones and endorphins, which can ease stress and improve your mood. So in essence, anything that relaxes a person and lowers their feelings of anxiety will benefit their cardiovascular health.

4. You get to sleep better

Not only do those feel-good chemicals help your state of mind, but they also relax your body, making it easier to get a good night’s sleep and better sleep relates to better heart health.