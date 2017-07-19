Life is being good to Lily right now, Bobby has been so good to her. He's offering her a massage after a long day and it can only to one logical conclusion.

I heard my studio door open and soon Bobby were wrapped around my neck

“Fifteen more minutes babe” I said leaning into him

“You said that two hours ago” he said kissing my neck, I threw my head to side giving him more room to kiss, he kissed my neck deeper nibbling slightly making more me purr, it’s been a busy week for me since we got back, I had a couple of portraits and also abstracts to complete for some clients.

I had been working for long hours everyday and still have a couple more left, I was working on an abstract piece that didn’t seem to come together, I could really use a wine and bobby break

“You know I could give you a massage to help you relax” he said giving me a little shoulder massage

“That feels real nice” I said almost purring

“So what other hidden talent do I need to know about future husband” I said smiling

“Well, guess you will just have to find out” he said standing up and stretching his hands to me, I took it and he helped me up, my arm and jumpsuit were covered in fresh paint; a bath and massage sounded really good, it could help refresh my bath, we walked down the stairs down from my studio

“How about you take a bath and I’ll see if you have any massage worthy oil” he said making me grin sheepishly

“Check the closet, I have coconut oil I said stepping out of my painting jumpsuit, I walked into the bathroom in panties and bra with bobby’s eyes on me, I stepped under the shower and took a quick shower, I was super excited to get a massage from bobby seeing my last massage ended with a happy ending.

I shook my head to get the thought out of my head and stood under the running water for a little longer like to wash the thought of that hot fuck out of me, I stepped out and wrapped myself in a towel and went into the room, he had dimmed the lights in the room and there was a bottle of coconut oil on my night stand, the smelt nice too.

I smiled at him and he gestured for me to lie on the bed, I laid down on the bed with my head on a pillow, he adjusted the pillow to let him work and also took off my towel, he towelled me dry, and he sat over me, his weight were on his knees besides me with him barely sitting on my ass, he ran his finger up and down my body making me shiver slightly.

He squirted coconut oil on his palm and rubbed his palms together, he rubbed my shoulders first, gently massaged it in, it felt warm and good, he repeated it till my whole back was covered in oil, he started to deeply massage from my shoulder with his hands gliding down my back smoothly.

He poured oil directly on my ass and started moulding my ass, it felt good how he squeezed my oily ass, he poured more oil and squeezed some then I felt his finger circling my asshole making me shudder a bit, we’ve not tried ass stuff before even though I have before.

He circled it for a while before I felt him slowly push his thumb in, I clenched on it and when I relaxed, he started to push in and out slowly, his oily finger sliding in and out of me got me moaning softly while I pushed my ass up, his hand slide under me and cupped my boobs, he pinched the nipple and pushed in and out of my ass faster, I started to move slowly to meet his thumb moaning a bit louder, he leaned down with his thumb in my ass and whispered

“I want to make love to your ass”

I almost screamed hell yeah smiling to myself