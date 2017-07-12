Erotic: The weekend sex spree with Bobby! [Part 6]

I almost forgot how exhausting moving can be, I have been adjusting things in my room to accommodate Bobby moving in, after we fixed the engagement party date in Lagos.

It just made more sense that he moved in since he was almost done with his NYSC here in Abuja, after I was done making the all the necessary adjustments I called him to find out how things were in his end, I pulled on a blue jeans on my oversized baby pink T-shirt and stepped into a black sneakers.

I grabbed my keys and made to drive all the way to his apartment that was about thirty minutes ride from my place. After what seemed like over thirty minutes uneventful drive, I was honking in front of his gate, he came and opened the gate with no shirt on, the sun making his sweaty body glistened. I drove in and stepped out of the car.

ALSO READ: The weekend sex spree with Bobby! [Part 5]

We kissed briefly and we went to his room, his things were all packed up with his mattress leaning on the wall; he was going to sell it, he started to move things out to the car, the almost empty room looked very different from the first time I was in it, first time we had sex in it.

He came in to pack out more things when an idea popped into my head, I pulled down the mattress and he looked at me knowingly, he dropped what he was carrying and walked towards me

“One last time here, huh?” He said smiling and I nodded my head

“Come to think of it, we’ve not done it a lot here” he said looking at the walls

He picked me up and kissed me, I wrapped my legs around him and he walked towards a wall pinning my back to it, he pushed my tongue into my mouth, we kissed like thirsty lovers that have been away from each other too long, he slowly dropped me and his hands went to work underneath my shirt.

I was not wearing a bra, soon his hands were cupping my boobs and pinching my nipples, I nibbled gently on his lips swirling my tongue on it; he loved when I did that, he tried to unhook my trouser and I helped him out, he spun me around on the wall, my boobs pressing hard into the wall.

He reached around and dipped his hand into my trouser, he rubbed my clit making me moan softly, he pushed down finding my wetness, he pushed a finger in then out while I moved slightly with his hand, he took out his fingers and pulled down his trousers.

ALSO READ: The weekend sex spree with Bobby! [Part 4]

I turned around and went on my knees, I admired his dick before I opened my mouth and took in its head, I licked all over it before I pushed down taking his whole dick in my mouth, I bopped my head up and down his dick with my hand wrapped around the base, he held both side of my head and started to move in and out making me gag slightly.

I massaged his balls gently as he moved in and out faster, he was close I could tell

“Oh babe” He moaned pushing deeper down my throat

He came hard filling my mouth with warm cum, I swallowed and licked his dick clean, his dick wasn’t so hard so I sucked on it till I was happy with how hard he got, I stood up and peeled off my trouser and panties.

He pushed my back against the wall and lifted one of my legs, he guided his dick to my willing pussy pussy and moved in and out slowly, he kept moving

“Faster” I whispered into his ears

He ramped in harder and started to pump in harder, I wrapped my hands around his neck as he pump into me harder, he lifted me completely off the ground and continued fucking me fast, I could feel his dick hit something good

“Oh fuck fuck babe that’s deep” I moaned mid air

He moved faster and faster till I threw my head back, my orgasm hitting me hard, I screamed hard moaning as he carried me to the floor.

ALSO READ: The weekend sex spree with Bobby! [Part 3]

We laid down side by side with him kissing my neck and stroking my arm as I calmed down from my orgasm, I felt his dick throb on my lap and it made me smile, I rolled on him straddling him

“One last time” I said smiling leaning in to kiss him.