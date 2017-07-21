Erotic: The making of a hoe [Part 4]

Oma mentioning Ken's name, the boy from school was lame and the fact that she wriggled herself out of trouble is intriguing.

Demola bought and swallowed the lie hook, line and sinker and brushed off every doubt on him after remembering the treat that awaits him on the dining table. Oma on the other hand thought her cravings for Ken through, she asked herself if Ken is really worth the risk of cheating. Yeah she thinks it's a big risk considering the fact that if she gets caught and thrown out, there is no place to go to.

She came to the conclusion that if she's going to cheat, it should be with someone on the same social class with Demola or someone higher and not some school boy. In a few days, Kenneth was forgotten and the hunt for a cane continued in an intensified mood.

Weeks passed and nothing fruitful came out of it, though Demola seems to have upped his love and care mood top notch. It was pretty obvious that he was marking his territory and Oma couldn't help but wonder why. He brings her breakfast in bed, runs her water for bath, drops and picks her from school when he can, holds her hand whenever they are out and wouldn't waste time to kiss her cheek or forehead if need be.

Oma was enjoying the attention but at the same time she was skeptical about it, what Demola is playing at is what she doesn't understand and the way he's going on with it kinda makes it very difficult for her to get a driller to drill her yearning hole.

Demola dashed out one Saturday morning and returned with two friends whom he introduced to Oma as his childhood friends whom he didn't know were coming into town till they called him to come get them from the airport and that explains why he left so early, he introduced them as Adeola and Olumide.

Olumide is tall just like Demola, almost same look as him not identical though just his cute smirk that makes girls ogle on to them. Adeola is a lot more taller, very good looking and quiet too, given that he just smiled at Oma and looked away where as Olumide went on talking about so many things and asking questions while at it.

Her eyes lingered on Adeola for a while till Demola spoke up and asked if they've met each other before but Oma wriggled out again by saying she thought he was someone she knows. She welcomed them again and proceeded to the kitchen to make them food whilst Demola took them to their room's.

Ever since the visitors came around Demola’s mark of territory got doubled he did everything he can to let his friends know that Oma is his and his alone. He knows Oma is as horny as hell and with his friends whom he doesn't trust with women being around, he couldn't help but reason that Oma while try to get herself laid.

He started returning home more early than usual, he's always with Oma or with his friends, he never leaves the two alone. Oma got the memo and started leaving the house more often, she avoids anything that will put her in a position to talk to either of Demola’s friends.

She craved for Adeola and she wouldn't give it away by letting her guard down in front of Demola. Demola realized before long that Oma doesn't care about his friends, he confirmed this the day Oma called Adeola Olumide and Olumide Adeola, Demola convinced himself that he was just being paranoid, you can't stay in a house close to 3 weeks with people and not know their names unless you ain't interested in them.

Oma discovered that Demola has loosened up but refused to take the bait, she stuck to her 'I don't care attitude'.

One particular weekend, Oma had a hectic day the day before that she slept endlessly, when she finally woke up, it was just her at home or so she thought.

She left her room in a provocative see through nightwear that she has been putting on to give Demola the conviction that he only had eyes for him. She walked towards the kitchen in a midst feeling of sleep and hunger, it was almost 12 noon and the house was as quiet as a graveyard.

Just to be sure, she called out to Demola, Adeola and Olumide but there wasn't response so she matched to the kitchen and started fixing herself cornflakes, when a cough startled her, silently praying that it's Adeola that startled her she turned her head and was happy to see Adeola rooted by the door staring at her butt which was bare and practically covered in nothing but a mirror like see through nightwear

'Excuse me Mister what you looking at?' Asked Oma with a scowl on her face although jubilant inside sighting the semi boner on his pants.

'Sorry to bust your bubbles, Miss but I live here too at least for now, I think you should consider looking at the mirror before stepping out in just anything' He fired back

'Oh, he speaks, I couldn't agree more given the effect it has on you.' She hissed and went back to making her cereal, done now she picked her bowl and turned now and wow escaped Adeola’s mouth with Oma's rounded boobs and neatly shaved V in clear view as if she's naked with no piece of clothing on her.

She smirked and knocked his shoulder with a scowl on her face whilst passing him. Adeola drew her back and kissed her savouring her lips, she pulled herself out and slapped him hard on the face spat out and left smiling to herself.

Could this be it?